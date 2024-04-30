Minecraft announces 15 new paintings to celebrate its 15th anniversary

Minecraft has been on a streak of adding impressive new content to the game. And it seems that this is not going to end anytime soon. Mojang Studios released Minecraft in 2009, and the title will complete 15 years on May 17, 2024. It is rare for any game to last this long and still be relevant and popular. A feat like this should be celebrated, and Mojang Studios just announced how it is marking the sandbox title's 15th anniversary.

Minecraft will receive 15 new beautiful paintings to celebrate this milestone and they are a sight to see. Mojang Studios also revealed the name of the upcoming 1.21 update recently - Tricky Trials. The question that remains is whether players are going to get more content. Here’s everything about the new paintings.

Minecraft to get 15 new paintings to mark 15th anniversary

New paintings for the fifteenth anniversary of the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios took to its official X handle to announce that Minecraft will be getting 15 new paintings for its 15th anniversary. These are yet to come to the testing phase, meaning that they are not available even in the beta or experimental versions.

This is not the first time players have been treated to new art. Recently, Mojang added five new paintings, which means that with the release of the upcoming batch, there will be a total of 20 new paintings in the game. It seems that the options to decorate the walls will soon be almost endless. With the upcoming Minecraft Tricky Trials update, this is a welcome addition to the creative sandbox experience.

Paintings look more details (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios collaborated with artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand to make these paintings and suffice it to say, the paintings are gorgeous. They are large and colorful, and the themes range from classic to landscape, considering the taste of almost every player.

The art style is also a bit different from older paintings. If fans look at the smaller versions, they can notice the details and the scenes present.

Like always, there are some paintings of still life as well; fruits and flowers lying on a table. And just like the classic skull on fire rendition, there’s a skeleton painting this time as well. It looks like the art shows the skeleton of a dinosaur. So players with a little bit of an eccentric taste can go with it for their builds.

The newly added paintings will come to testing soon (Image via Mojang Studios)

As of now, there is no confirmed release date or month for these paintings. The X post mentioned that they will come to testing soon. So, the art is yet another thing added to the waiting list, along with the Minecraft 1.21 update.