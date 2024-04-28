Minecraft teases three music discs for 1.21 Tricky Trials update

The eagerly awaited Minecraft Monthly episode for April aired on the 26th of the month. It revealed the inclusion of three new music discs in the 1.21 update, much to the community's excitement. The episode provided a comprehensive overview of the new features arriving in the Tricky Trials update, and then Vu Bui, the Chief Content Officer of Mojang Studios, highlighted the three new music discs towards the end. Players also learned about the release of new soundtracks exclusive to the update.

New music discs and soundtrack in Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

Official cover image for 1.21 update soundtrack (Image via YouTube and Mojang)

The Tricky Trials update has sparked a lot of discussion in the community. Three new music discs are set to arrive in the game. These are collectible items that contain unique soundtracks playable via jukeboxes. It's customary for major updates to introduce new music discs for players to obtain and add to their collections.

While numerous features of the forthcoming 1.21 update have been available in snapshots and betas for some time now, the inclusion of the three new music discs is a recent revelation that has yet to be implemented. Their names have not been revealed yet.

In the Minecraft monthly episode for April, the new soundtracks for the upcoming update were also disclosed. A total of 9 new background music tracks will be introduced in the game. These tracks are currently available on Spotify as part of the Tricky Trials update playlist.

One of the new soundtracks is titled Creator. It was composed by the talented Lena Raine, who has been contributing to Minecraft's musical landscape for quite some time, crafting both background music and compositions for music discs.

The Tricky Trials update will mark the addition of Trial Chambers to the game. Within these chambers, players will encounter a plethora of playful dispenser contraptions, navigate the challenging movement patterns of the breeze mob, and contend with an assortment of trial spawners.