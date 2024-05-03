Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w18a patch notes: 20 new paintings, new music discs, trial chamber changes, and more

The string of Minecraft 1.20 snapshots concludes as the developers grace the community with the first-ever Minecraft 1.21 snapshot. This unexpected but much-welcomed snapshot release is a must-try, as it finally adds the three new music discs that were recently announced.

The list of additions and changes is extensive, with some of the highlights including 20 new paintings, 9 new background music tracks, and a rehaul of certain areas of the trial chambers. In this article, we delve into the detailed release notes for the Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w18a update for Java Edition.

Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w18a for Java Edition: All you need to know

NEW FEATURES

Here are all the new features in the 24w18a snapshot that are planned to be released with the Minecraft 1.21 update:

All Features from the experimental 1.21 pack have been moved to vanilla

Added 5 new paintings by artist Sarah Boeving

Added 15 new paintings by artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand

Added 9 new music tracks

Added 3 new music discs

MUSIC

Added 9 new background music tracks which will all play in the main menu

Some of these new songs play in specific biomes in-game:

featherfall

Plays in Badlands, Cherry Grove, Flower Forest, and Lush Caves

deeper

Plays in Deep Dark and Dripstone Caves

eld_unknown

Plays in Dripstone Caves, Grove, Jagged Peaks, and Stony Peaks

endless

Plays in Dripstone Caves, Grove, Jagged Peaks, and Stony Peaks

pokopoko

Plays in Dripstone Caves, Grove, Jagged Peaks, and Snow Slopes

The following have been added to the pool of songs which play in Overworld biomes that do not have biome-specific music:

featherfall

komorebi

puzzlebox

watcher

yakusoku

MUSIC DISCS

Added 3 new music discs

Aaron Cherof - Precipice can be found rarely in standard Vaults

Has a comparator output of 13 when played in a Jukebox

Lena Raine - Creator can be found rarely in Ominous Vaults

Has a comparator output of 12 when played in a Jukebox

Lena Raine - Creator (Music Box) can be found rarely in Decorated Pots broken in Trial Chambers

Has a comparator output of 11 when played in a Jukebox

PAINTINGS

Added five new paintings by artist Sarah Boeving:

baroque

humble

meditative

prairie_ride

unpacked

Added fifteen new paintings by artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand:

backyard

bouquet

cavebird

changing

cotan

fern

endboss

finding

lowmist

orb

owlemons

passage

pond

sunflowers

tides

CHANGES

The new mace weapon is now a tad bit easier to enchant.

Rotten flesh has been removed as a possible item for Trial Spawners to eject

Mace enchantments are slightly more common in Ominous Vaults

Projectile knockback is no longer dependent on the shooters position

Projectiles such as Arrows and Fireballs knock back in the direction they travel

Projectiles such as Splash Potions and Fireworks knock back away from themselves

Projectiles shot by a Dispenser will also knock back

Updated the confirmation-screens in Realms to show as popups

TRIAL CHAMBERS

The trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21 have undergone multiple design overhauls once again:

Spider spawners have been moved to the "melee" category

Slime spawners have been moved to the "small melee" category

Made various layout changes in intersections and corridors

Added new trap dispenser style to chambers

Fixed various broken jigsaw connections in the corridors

Made seams match in corridors

Added new entrance variations

Fixed various broken or incorrect jigsaw data

Added empty Chests to chamber entrances

OMINOUS TRIAL SPAWNER

Worth-noting changes have been made to the spawning mechanics of ominous trial spawners:

Ominous Trial Spawners with mobs that are unable to wear equipment now spawn double the total mob count over the course of the challenge

These spawners will also have an additional mob out at once during its challenge

Bottle o' Enchanting is no longer a possible projectile for Ominous Trial Spawners

COPPER DOORS AND TRAPDOORS

Copper Doors and Trapdoors are now crafted from Copper Ingots instead of Copper Blocks

Oxidized variants of Copper Doors and Copper Trapdoors can no longer be crafted

Waxed variants can still be crafted with Honeycomb

TECHNICAL CHANGES

Resource Pack version is now 33

Data Pack version is now 42

Removed the update_1_21 feature flag and built-in datapack

The patch notes do not end here, as there are many more technical datapack updates included in this Minecraft snapshot. Interested readers can visit the official Minecraft webpage to delve deeper into the datapack changes.