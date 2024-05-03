Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w18a patch notes: 20 new paintings, new music discs, trial chamber changes, and more

The string of Minecraft 1.20 snapshots concludes as the developers grace the community with the first-ever Minecraft 1.21 snapshot. This unexpected but much-welcomed snapshot release is a must-try, as it finally adds the three new music discs that were recently announced.
The list of additions and changes is extensive, with some of the highlights including 20 new paintings, 9 new background music tracks, and a rehaul of certain areas of the trial chambers. In this article, we delve into the detailed release notes for the Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w18a update for Java Edition.
Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w18a for Java Edition: All you need to know
NEW FEATURES
Here are all the new features in the 24w18a snapshot that are planned to be released with the Minecraft 1.21 update:
- All Features from the experimental 1.21 pack have been moved to vanilla
- Added 5 new paintings by artist Sarah Boeving
- Added 15 new paintings by artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand
- Added 9 new music tracks
- Added 3 new music discs
MUSIC
- Added 9 new background music tracks which will all play in the main menu
- Some of these new songs play in specific biomes in-game:
- featherfall
- Plays in Badlands, Cherry Grove, Flower Forest, and Lush Caves
- deeper
- Plays in Deep Dark and Dripstone Caves
- eld_unknown
- Plays in Dripstone Caves, Grove, Jagged Peaks, and Stony Peaks
- endless
- Plays in Dripstone Caves, Grove, Jagged Peaks, and Stony Peaks
- pokopoko
- Plays in Dripstone Caves, Grove, Jagged Peaks, and Snow Slopes
- The following have been added to the pool of songs which play in Overworld biomes that do not have biome-specific music:
- featherfall
- komorebi
- puzzlebox
- watcher
- yakusoku
MUSIC DISCS
Added 3 new music discs
- Aaron Cherof - Precipice can be found rarely in standard Vaults
- Has a comparator output of 13 when played in a Jukebox
- Lena Raine - Creator can be found rarely in Ominous Vaults
- Has a comparator output of 12 when played in a Jukebox
- Lena Raine - Creator (Music Box) can be found rarely in Decorated Pots broken in Trial Chambers
- Has a comparator output of 11 when played in a Jukebox
PAINTINGS
Added five new paintings by artist Sarah Boeving:
- baroque
- humble
- meditative
- prairie_ride
- unpacked
Added fifteen new paintings by artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand:
- backyard
- bouquet
- cavebird
- changing
- cotan
- fern
- endboss
- finding
- lowmist
- orb
- owlemons
- passage
- pond
- sunflowers
- tides
CHANGES
The new mace weapon is now a tad bit easier to enchant.
- Rotten flesh has been removed as a possible item for Trial Spawners to eject
- Mace enchantments are slightly more common in Ominous Vaults
- Projectile knockback is no longer dependent on the shooters position
- Projectiles such as Arrows and Fireballs knock back in the direction they travel
- Projectiles such as Splash Potions and Fireworks knock back away from themselves
- Projectiles shot by a Dispenser will also knock back
- Updated the confirmation-screens in Realms to show as popups
TRIAL CHAMBERS
The trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21 have undergone multiple design overhauls once again:
- Spider spawners have been moved to the "melee" category
- Slime spawners have been moved to the "small melee" category
- Made various layout changes in intersections and corridors
- Added new trap dispenser style to chambers
- Fixed various broken jigsaw connections in the corridors
- Made seams match in corridors
- Added new entrance variations
- Fixed various broken or incorrect jigsaw data
- Added empty Chests to chamber entrances
OMINOUS TRIAL SPAWNER
Worth-noting changes have been made to the spawning mechanics of ominous trial spawners:
- Ominous Trial Spawners with mobs that are unable to wear equipment now spawn double the total mob count over the course of the challenge
- These spawners will also have an additional mob out at once during its challenge
- Bottle o' Enchanting is no longer a possible projectile for Ominous Trial Spawners
COPPER DOORS AND TRAPDOORS
- Copper Doors and Trapdoors are now crafted from Copper Ingots instead of Copper Blocks
- Oxidized variants of Copper Doors and Copper Trapdoors can no longer be crafted
- Waxed variants can still be crafted with Honeycomb
TECHNICAL CHANGES
- Resource Pack version is now 33
- Data Pack version is now 42
- Removed the update_1_21 feature flag and built-in datapack
The patch notes do not end here, as there are many more technical datapack updates included in this Minecraft snapshot. Interested readers can visit the official Minecraft webpage to delve deeper into the datapack changes.