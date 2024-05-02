How to get all new music discs in Minecraft 1.21 update

Music discs are items in Minecraft that play specific tracks when placed in a jukebox. With each major update, a few or at least one music disc is typically added to the game, which has gradually turned them into collectible items for players. In the Minecraft 1.21 update, developers introduced three new discs to the collection, bringing the total to 19.

The new additions in the 1.21 Tricky Trials update are "Creator," "Creator (Music Box)," and "Precipice." This article explores the details of these discs introduced with the Tricky Trials update and shows how to obtain them.

Where to find all new music discs in Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

New music discs can be found in the trial chambers (Image via Mojang Studios)

Acquiring the new discs presents a challenge, as all three are relatively rare. Lucky players may find the Precipice music disc in standard vaults within the trial chambers.

However, obtaining the Creator music disc proves even more challenging, as it is exclusively sourced from ominous vaults. Lastly, the Creator (Music Box) disc can once again be found solely within the trial chambers by breaking a decorated pot.

For those unfamiliar, trial chambers are structures that generate beneath the surface in the Overworld. The most straightforward method of reaching the nearest one is by obtaining a trial chambers explorer from a journeyman cartographer.

Composers behind the new music

Both Creator and Creator (Music Box) are composed by Lena Raine. Their name frequently emerges upon the unveiling of a new music disc or soundtrack, as they've been contributing music to the game since 2020.

Lastly, the Precipice music disc contains music composed by Aaron Cherof. He began contributing to the game's music relatively recently, starting with the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update.

New soundtrack in Tricky Trials update

Official cover image for 1.21 Tricky Trials update soundtrack (Image via Mojang Studios)

The update not only introduces three new discs but also includes nine new background music tracks that play when the player is in these specific Overworld biomes: badlands, cherry groves, deep dark, dripstone caves, flower forest, grove, jagged peaks, lush caves, snowy slopes, and stony peaks.

Here's the list of the new background soundtracks:

deeper

eld_unknown

endless

featherfall

komorebi

pokopoko

puzzlebox

watcher

yakusoku

The artists behind most of the new tracks on the list are Lena Raine and Aaron Cherof, with komorebi, pokopoko, and yakusoku being exceptions. These three tracks were created by Kumi Tanioka.

To enjoy the new tracks outside the game, players can search for the official Minecraft profile on Spotify to discover the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials playlist, which encompasses both the background tracks and the music disc tracks.