How to make slow-motion video for Minecraft with commands

Mojang has constantly added various kinds of features to Minecraft that have helped players create all kinds of content in the game. Apart from features like blocks, mobs, and structures, they have also added useful commands and technical aspects to improve the sandbox. Recently, they added a new tick command with snapshot 23w43a that allows you to control the time of game activities.

Hence, this particular feature can now allow you to create slow-motion shots without any external video editor.

Steps to create slow-motion video for Minecraft using commands

1) External recorder or recording mod

Players can use external recording software or the replay mod to record Minecraft. (Image via YouTube/Sliptini)

Of course, the first thing you must do is have external recording software ready to record anything in the game. This is because the vanilla version of the game does not have any recording capabilities. Some of the best would be Windows native screen recorders, OBS, or Streamlabs.

Alternatively, there is a Replay mod that you can download and install in order to get various recording features inside the game itself. Since the tick command, through which the slow motion actually happens, is only present in the snapshot as of now, the mod can be used later when the command officially releases a stable version.

2) Installing snapshot 23w43a

Download the latest Minecraft snapshot, 23w43a. (Image via Mojang)

Next, you need to download the latest snapshot in which the new tick command is available. You can first open the official game launcher, then head to the drop-down menu, where you can select several versions of Java Edition. There, you will see the 'latest snapshot' to download. Simply select it and hit play.

Once the game opens, you need to create a new world and activate the cheats on it. Even if it is a survival world, it has to have cheats enabled since commands don't work without them.

3) Using tick command to slow time

Slow down the time using the new tick command in Minecraft snapshot. (Image via Mojang)

Now comes the main part, where you will be able to slow the game's time and your movement using the new tick command. You simply need to type in /tick rate 1 in order to slow time. This will drastically reduce the movement speed of your in-game character and also the speed of any game activity like mob movement, day-night cycle, redstone contraption speed, and more.

If you don't want to slow down time too much, you can simply go below 20, which is the default tick rate speed, and set it to whatever you desire. Finally, you can simply start recording and perform any action in slow motion.