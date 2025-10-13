How to make a spear in Minecraft

Spear is an upcoming weapon in Minecraft arriving with the Mounts of Mayhem game drop along with the nautilus mob, zombie horse, zombie horseman, and the zombie nautilus. Since the update is in beta stages, more features can be added in the final version.

Spear will be a very interesting weapon in Minecraft, as it brings two new attack mechanics, and if executed perfectly, it can be one of the most powerful weapons in the game. What’s even better is that you don’t need any special item to craft the spear, which makes early gameplay more fun.

Crafting a spear in Minecraft

There are seven different spears you can craft in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

To craft a spear, you just need some sticks and the material for the tip of the weapon. Just like making an axe or a sword, you can make a spear using wood, iron, copper, stone, gold, diamond, and even netherite.

Open the crafting table and place two sticks in the middle and lower-left grid. At the top-right space, you can place a stone block or a wooden plank to craft a stone or wooden spear, respectively. Placing any metal ingot on the top-right will give you the spear of the same metal.

If you wish to get a netherite spear, you must follow a few extra steps. Craft a diamond spear using the method mentioned above. Then, get the netherite upgrade smithing template and a netherite ingot. The latter can be made using ancient debris, which is found in bastions in the Nether.

Once you have the required materials, interact with a smithing table and then place the template, diamond spear, and netherite ingot to get the netherite spear. There are seven types of spears you can make - the gold and wooden spears deal the least damage, while the netherite spear inflicts the most.

Apart from crafting this upcoming weapon, you can get it from mobs that spawn with it, like the zombie horseman. Husks and zombies can also drop the spear once you kill them. Piglins and zombified piglins can also spawn with golden spears.

It is worth noting that everything about the spear and other features in Minecraft with the Mounts of Mayhem update is in beta stages. This means tweaks are still being done, and the final version of the update can be different from what we have now. While there is no release date for the game drop, you can expect it to come by the end of the year.

