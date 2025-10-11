  • home icon
  Minecraft fans want this Nether mob to get spear weapon like drowned and zombie jockeys

Minecraft fans want this Nether mob to get spear weapon like drowned and zombie jockeys

By Pranay Mishra
Published Oct 11, 2025 08:43 GMT
Redditors talk about the concept piglin mob in the Nether
A Minecraft player came up with a concept mob for the Nether (Image via Reddit/Ready_Mind_1716/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is set to receive its fourth and final game drop of 2025, Mounts of Mayhem, which will drastically improve underwater exploration and overall combat mechanics. This update will also introduce the nautilus mob and a spear weapon. In addition, a zombie nautilus with the drowned mob will be added, as well as a zombie horse ridden by a zombie wielding a spear. Some players are now wondering whether this same feature could be extended to the Nether dimension.

Redditor u/Ready_Mind_1716 recently shared a post on the Minecraft subreddit featuring an image of a piglin riding a hoglin while holding a netherite spear. The user asked the community if this concept could work as a mini-boss in the bastion region of the Nether.

u/LeNardOfficial liked the idea and encouraged the original poster to submit it to the official forums. They noted that if the netherite spear does too much damage, it could be replaced with a gold spear. u/BunchesOfCrunches agreed, saying the gold spear would be perfect for the proposed mob.

u/Brave-Ad-7511 pointed out that hoglins and piglins are typically enemies. However, u/John_DeadCells responded by noting that baby piglins sometimes spawn riding baby hoglins, suggesting that Mojang could expand the lore by introducing domesticated hoglins that are used as mounts to attack.

Redditors talk about the concept piglin mob in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the concept piglin mob in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/Equivalent_Pick_2040 also expressed support for the idea but highlighted that piglins are currently coded to kill hoglins. The original poster replied that since baby piglins can spawn riding hoglins, Mojang might only need to make minor tweaks rather than going against existing game logic.

u/BL00DCH4IN3D suggested that piglins may kill hoglins for food, similar to how players kill pigs. This does not mean they are enemies, just as pigs aren’t considered players' foes, but rather just livestock.

Great new features coming to Minecraft

Spear will be a great addition to the Minecraft world (Image via Mojang Studios)
Spear will be a great addition to the Minecraft world (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Copper Age update was released recently, introducing some great features that were long overdue. Copper can now be used to make items such as weapons, tools, chests, and even the copper golem mob. A new shelf block has also been added to the game, and it is great for both aesthetic and functional builds.

Fans were especially excited by the announcement of the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem update, which will introduce the spear weapon, nautilus mob, zombie horses, and other interesting mechanics. Players may see even more features when the final version of the game drop launches later this year.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

