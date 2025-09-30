Minecraft is notching up its difficulty in Mounts of Mayhem game drop

Mojang recently announced a new Minecraft game drop called Mounts of Mayhem at their bi-annual live event. The devs revealed major features coming with the game drop, like the new Nautilus mob and spear. However, some features like Zombie Nautilus with Drowned and Zombie Horse with Zombie will also be released.

An argument can be made that these new features could make survival difficult in Minecraft, especially for new players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ways in which Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop will make survival difficult

Zombie Horse with Zombie mount

Zombie Horse will spawn with Zombie mount, wielding a spear (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang announced that Zombie Horses will be making a return in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop. These creatures are currently spawned using commands and spawn eggs. Soon, they will spawn naturally at night.

When Zombie Horse spawns, it will always have a Zombie as its mount. This Zombie will be holding a spear of any category, from copper to diamond.

If the Zombie detects a player, it will command the Zombie Horse to chase them with a spear.

Surviving the night in Minecraft can be tough and daunting for new players. Hostile mobs start popping up in the darkness and chase them. If Zombie Horses start spawning commonly as well, players will have a very hard time surviving from the new fast-paced creature.

Zombie Nautilus with Drowned Zombie mount

Zombie Nautilus with Drowned Zombie, wielding a trident, can be dangerous as well (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop will introduce a new friendly mob called Nautilus. However, Mojang also announced a hostile/neutral variant of this new mob called Zombie Nautilus.

This will be an undead version of the creature with a moss-covered shell and blue glowing eyes, similar to Drowned. Speaking of Drowned, this mob will spawn with one riding it and wielding a trident.

This new Zombie Nautilus with a mount can make underwater exploration a lot tougher for new players. Currently, if players find a few Drowned Zombies, they can swim away quickly since the creatures are slow. The upcoming Zombie Nautilus, however, will swim quickly and easily catch up to players who do not have any specific swimming buff or a friendly Nautilus.

