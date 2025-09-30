Minecraft fans are expecting netherite horse armor in next update

Minecraft is about to get a ton of new features with the imminent release of the Mounts of Mayhem and The Copper Age updates this year. Developer Mojang Studios is focusing on making exploration and combat more interesting with this year's last game drop. It revealed that the nautilus mob and the spear weapon will be the highlights of the Mounts of Mayhem update.The interesting thing is that the nautilus mob can have netherite armor on its shell. This has got players thinking about what other features Mojang Studios could bring. A Minecraft player, u/Key-Firefighter4360, made a post on the game’s subreddit, suggesting that if the nautilus can have netherite armor, the developers should add horse armor made of the same material.we may finally be getting netherite horse armor if they're willing to add this byu/Key-Firefighter4360 inMinecraftNetherite is the strongest material in the game, and given that players will be able to use spears while on horseback, it makes sense to have good armor for the mob as well. The upcoming copper update will also bring copper horse armor, which means that only netherite armor would be missing from the list.u/cubfan jokingly said Mojang Studios might remove the nautilus netherite armor after someone reports it to the developer, pointing to the lack of netherite horse armor as a bug. u/tubbz_official said netherite horse armor will arrive sooner or later.Redditors discuss the possibility of a netherite horse armor coming to Minecraft (Image via Reddit)u/R3xde said the armor would be perfect for adding swim mechanics to horses so that they stay afloat while players are taking them across a river. u/PointedHydra837 replied, saying horses can swim, but only sink when a player is on them.Minecraft players are excited for the Mounts of Mayhem game dropZombie on a zombie horse will also be added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)Mojang Studios has revealed some key features arriving with the Mounts of Mayhem update. The nautilus is an underwater mob that players will be able to tame by feeding pufferfish. They can also ride it to explore the vast oceans. What’s even more interesting is that the Drowned can also ride a zombie version of this mob and attack players with the trident.A spear weapon will also be coming with two new attack types: jab and charge. Gamers can use this weapon while riding a horse and increase the damage of the spear based on their momentum. Meanwhile, players were delighted with the reveal of a new jockey called the zombie horseman.Zombie horses have been in the game for over a decade, but they could only be spawned using commands or spawn eggs in Creative mode. The upcoming update will bring them to Survival with a hostile mob on them, making night exploration more challenging.