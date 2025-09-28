  • home icon
Minecraft fans react to new spear weapon coming in Mounts of Mayhem

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 28, 2025 10:09 GMT
Spears are coming with the next game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)
Spears are coming with the next game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Live event concluded a few hours ago, with several exciting announcements and reveals. Mojang Studios showcased a lot about the upcoming The Copper Age game drop, including the release date. All new items in the update will be available on September 30, 2025. However, the fourth and last game drop of this year, Mounts of Mayhem, is the one that took the limelight.

The final Minecraft game update of 2025 will introduce a new underwater nautilus mob that players can ride. A new spear weapon is also coming to the game, introducing two new combat mechanics: jab and charge. A Minecraft player, u/Leclowndu9315, made a post on the game’s subreddit about the new weapon coming to the blocky world. And judging by the community's reaction, it seems that players are loving it.

u/SdsTypeR was impressed that now player vs player modes can have cavalry charges. In fact, Mojang Studios showed the same thing in the live event. u/Potential_Crisis said they were excited that Minecraft horses had more uses other than just exploration. The user also added that the zombie horses in Survival mode would be wonderful.

Mounts of Mayhem will finally introduce zombie horses in the game. These mobs are already present but can only be added using spawn eggs or commands. After the update, these mobs will have zombies riding them with spears in their hands. Increased threat during night and challenging combat will certainly make Minecraft more fun.

u/Rj_TBNR pointed out that using elytra and fireworks for speed and a netherite spear with maximum enchantment would cause a staggering amount of damage. Just like the mace, the speed of the player while attacking with a spear will affect the damage. The faster the player, the more damage they deal.

Redditors talk about how spears can change the combat experience (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about how spears can change the combat experience (Image via Reddit)

u/Dray_Gunn said that spears would make riding on horses more fun, as currently, players must stop while moving on a horse to fight off enemies. Spears will allow the fight without sacrificing momentum.

u/Wuzardnumber32 mentioned that the addition of zombies riding zombie horses with spears and drowned riding on nautilus with tridents are both wonderful ideas, and they were excited to see them in-game. The user expressed their desire to have some new enchantments exclusively for the spear to make things even better.

It’s time to improve the oceans in Minecraft

Minecraft needs a major ocean update (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft needs a major ocean update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mounts of Mayhem will add a new nautilus mob that can be found underwater. Players can give it a puffer fish to tame it and then ride it to explore the ocean. However, the developers should also focus on making the ocean interesting enough to explore.

Currently, there is barely anything underwater that compels players to explore it. Being in the ocean for long periods requires special tools and potions. Apart from ocean monuments and some resources, there is nothing special about the underwater world of Minecraft.

An ocean update that introduces new mobs, fishes, and even biomes underwater would certainly make the region fun and the nautilus more useful.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

