Minecraft fans react to new spear weapon coming in Mounts of Mayhem

The Minecraft Live event concluded a few hours ago, with several exciting announcements and reveals. Mojang Studios showcased a lot about the upcoming The Copper Age game drop, including the release date. All new items in the update will be available on September 30, 2025. However, the fourth and last game drop of this year, Mounts of Mayhem, is the one that took the limelight.The final Minecraft game update of 2025 will introduce a new underwater nautilus mob that players can ride. A new spear weapon is also coming to the game, introducing two new combat mechanics: jab and charge. A Minecraft player, u/Leclowndu9315, made a post on the game’s subreddit about the new weapon coming to the blocky world. And judging by the community's reaction, it seems that players are loving it.Posts from the minecraft community on Redditu/SdsTypeR was impressed that now player vs player modes can have cavalry charges. In fact, Mojang Studios showed the same thing in the live event. u/Potential_Crisis said they were excited that Minecraft horses had more uses other than just exploration. The user also added that the zombie horses in Survival mode would be wonderful.Mounts of Mayhem will finally introduce zombie horses in the game. These mobs are already present but can only be added using spawn eggs or commands. After the update, these mobs will have zombies riding them with spears in their hands. Increased threat during night and challenging combat will certainly make Minecraft more fun.u/Rj_TBNR pointed out that using elytra and fireworks for speed and a netherite spear with maximum enchantment would cause a staggering amount of damage. Just like the mace, the speed of the player while attacking with a spear will affect the damage. The faster the player, the more damage they deal.Redditors talk about how spears can change the combat experience (Image via Reddit)u/Dray_Gunn said that spears would make riding on horses more fun, as currently, players must stop while moving on a horse to fight off enemies. Spears will allow the fight without sacrificing momentum.u/Wuzardnumber32 mentioned that the addition of zombies riding zombie horses with spears and drowned riding on nautilus with tridents are both wonderful ideas, and they were excited to see them in-game. The user expressed their desire to have some new enchantments exclusively for the spear to make things even better.It’s time to improve the oceans in MinecraftMinecraft needs a major ocean update (Image via Mojang Studios)Mounts of Mayhem will add a new nautilus mob that can be found underwater. Players can give it a puffer fish to tame it and then ride it to explore the ocean. However, the developers should also focus on making the ocean interesting enough to explore.Currently, there is barely anything underwater that compels players to explore it. Being in the ocean for long periods requires special tools and potions. Apart from ocean monuments and some resources, there is nothing special about the underwater world of Minecraft.An ocean update that introduces new mobs, fishes, and even biomes underwater would certainly make the region fun and the nautilus more useful.