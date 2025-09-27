Minecraft reveals new aquatic mob, Nautilus

Mojang recently revealed a new Minecraft mob called the Nautilus, arriving with the next Mounts of Mayhem game drop. This new creature will spawn in ocean biomes and will be tameable and rideable. Featuring some special abilities, this new mob will make underwater exploration and traveling a lot more fun. Also, the Nautilus will spawn in two unique variants.

Ad

Here is everything to know about the new Nautilus mob coming with the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop.

Everything to know about Minecraft's upcoming Nautilus mob

Regular Nautilus

Nautilus is a brand new mob coming with Mounts of Mayhem (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, let's look at the regular Nautilus mob. This is a passive mob that will spawn in ocean biomes. It will swim around by moving forward using its tentacles. Players can tame the creature by feeding it pufferfish. Once it is tamed, heart particles will show up around it, and it will become rideable by placing a saddle on it.

Ad

Trending

When riding the Nautilus, the mob will offer players the "Breath of the Nautilus" effect, which will pause the air depletion and allow players to survive underwater. Additionally, the mob can also dash forward when the jump button is pressed. If the player looks up while riding the mob and is near the water surface, the Nautilus will briefly jump out of the water like a dolphin.

Lastly, if two Nautilus mobs are fed pufferfish, they will breed with one another and spawn a baby Nautilus, which can grow faster when fed pufferfish as well.

Ad

Zombie Nautilus

Zombie Nautilus is a neutral/hostile variant (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

The other variant of Nautilus released in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop is the Zombie Nautilus. This is a neutral variant of the new creature with a unique appearance and features.

Ad

This Nautilus will have glowing eyes and a moss-covered shell. It will be neutral towards players if it is alone, but it will become hostile and chase the player if a Drowned Zombie is on it.

They will mostly spawn with a Drowned Zombie on them in ocean biomes. While chasing the player, the Drowned mount will attack them using a trident.

Nautilus armor

Nautilus will get its own set of armor found as chest loot (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang also announced that players will be able to find and place new armor on their tamed Nautilus mobs. These new Nautilus armors will be found in various treasure chests in structures. The armor can be made of copper, iron, gold, diamond, or netherite. Mojang has not yet specified which structures will generate these armors as chest loot.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!