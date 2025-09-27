⁠All major features of the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop

Mojang revealed the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop at their live event today on September 27, 2025. The devs started working on this update soon after The Copper Age's major development was finished. They announced and discussed some of the main features coming to Mounts of Mayhem, which will be made available in snapshots, beta, and preview in the coming days.

Here are all the major features of the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop.

Every major feature announced for the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop

Spear

Spear is a brand-new melee weapon (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Spear is a brand-new melee weapon in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop. It can be crafted using two sticks and one copper, iron, gold ingot, diamond, or netherite.

It is intended for situations involving both horseback and hand-to-hand combat. It can only be used for melee attacks once it is made. The weapon's specialty is that its damage value increases with a player's speed. This implies that players can inflict more damage as they charge at their enemies, either by running or riding a fast mob.

Nautilus and Zombie Nautilus

Nautilus and Zombie Nautilus (Image via Mojang Studios)

Nautilus is a new passive and friendly mob coming to the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop. Players will be able to tame it and breed baby Nautilus by feeding it pufferfish. After being tamed, players can ride the Nautilus underwater.

While riding it, the mob can stop the player's air depletion with a "Breath of the Nautilus" effect, and will also provide them with an additional speed boost when pressing the jump button. Hence, this mob will make exploring the underwater world a lot easier and fun.

A Zombie variant of Nautilus will also feature in the game drop. Though it will be neutral towards players on its own, it will turn hostile if a Drowned Zombie is sitting on it. These Drowned Zombies will chase players on their Zombie Nautilus and attack using a trident.

Nautilus armor

Nautilus wearing a gold nautilus armor (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang also decided to create various armors for Nautilus as well. These armors can be found in chests and can be made of copper, iron, gold, diamond, or netherite. Mojang has not yet specified which structures will generate these armors as chest loot.

Zombie Horse

Zombie Horse will naturally spawn in survival worlds (Image via Mojang Studios)

In the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop, Mojang is finally adding Zombie Horses to survival mode. This mob was previously spawned only using commands and its spawn egg. It will soon spawn naturally at night and will have a Zombie as a mount. This Zombie will have a spear to attack players, making survival challenging.

