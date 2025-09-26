  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft fan showcases incredible project built over two years

Minecraft fan showcases incredible project built over two years

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Sep 26, 2025 13:42 GMT
A Minecraft player made an impressive city build in two years (Image via Reddit/ /Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player made an impressive city build in two years (Image via Reddit/IDiql/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players often spend a lot of time working on massive building projects in the game. Talented builders have made cities, towns, countries, and even landmarks such as mountains and rivers in the blocky world. The amount of planning and effort that goes into these projects is unimaginable but the results are worth it.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/IDiql, posted a video on the game’s subreddit showing a project they had been working on for two years. They called it “Project Eden” and the short clip showed the variety of structure and terrain the builder had created.

The video featured underground houses, bases in overhangs, custom terrain inspired by fantasy worlds, and much more. The user also mentioned that they posted a longer video on YouTube on the channel named f1shb0wl.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner
Ad

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

A comment by the original poster made the entire build more impressive as they mentioned that the entire structure was made in Survival, single-player mode. u/1000tinyJesuses was impressed by the build, adding that the dedication has really paid off.

Redditors talk about the Project Eden build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the Project Eden build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/yeetsayer69 expressed that the 30-seconds video was not long enough to show everything in the massive structure. The original poster replied that it was meant to be a short preview of the project and a complete tour would be a long video. If the players are interested, they can post that.

Ad

u/thekidunderscore said that they are interested in seeing the entire video. u/xCACTUSxKINGxx added that the original poster mentioned the name of their YouTube channel where the video can be found.

youtube-cover
Ad

While the video is over two minutes long, it still does not do justice to the massive structures made in Project Eden. Perhaps the OP can make a detailed walkthrough video in the future.

Impressively massive projects in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)
The Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)

The blocky world has been the perfect candidate for talented builders to create massive structures with intricate details. Using all the different items in the game such as wood, stone, concrete, iron, copper, gold, etc, players have made builds that might seem impossible. For example, recently a player showed how they recreated Mt. Everest at 1:2 scale.

Others have created structures from fictional worlds such as the castle of Winterfell from the A Game of Thrones series or the Shiganshina District from the popular anime series Attack on Titan. These builds offer fans of the series a new way of exploring their favorite fictional worlds.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Pranay Mishra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications