Minecraft fan showcases incredible project built over two years

Minecraft players often spend a lot of time working on massive building projects in the game. Talented builders have made cities, towns, countries, and even landmarks such as mountains and rivers in the blocky world. The amount of planning and effort that goes into these projects is unimaginable but the results are worth it.A Minecraft player, u/IDiql, posted a video on the game’s subreddit showing a project they had been working on for two years. They called it “Project Eden” and the short clip showed the variety of structure and terrain the builder had created. The video featured underground houses, bases in overhangs, custom terrain inspired by fantasy worlds, and much more. The user also mentioned that they posted a longer video on YouTube on the channel named f1shb0wl.My 2 Year Minecraft Build. Project EDEN byu/IDiqI inMinecraftA comment by the original poster made the entire build more impressive as they mentioned that the entire structure was made in Survival, single-player mode. u/1000tinyJesuses was impressed by the build, adding that the dedication has really paid off.Redditors talk about the Project Eden build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)u/yeetsayer69 expressed that the 30-seconds video was not long enough to show everything in the massive structure. The original poster replied that it was meant to be a short preview of the project and a complete tour would be a long video. If the players are interested, they can post that.u/thekidunderscore said that they are interested in seeing the entire video. u/xCACTUSxKINGxx added that the original poster mentioned the name of their YouTube channel where the video can be found.While the video is over two minutes long, it still does not do justice to the massive structures made in Project Eden. Perhaps the OP can make a detailed walkthrough video in the future.Impressively massive projects in MinecraftThe Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)The blocky world has been the perfect candidate for talented builders to create massive structures with intricate details. Using all the different items in the game such as wood, stone, concrete, iron, copper, gold, etc, players have made builds that might seem impossible. For example, recently a player showed how they recreated Mt. Everest at 1:2 scale.Others have created structures from fictional worlds such as the castle of Winterfell from the A Game of Thrones series or the Shiganshina District from the popular anime series Attack on Titan. These builds offer fans of the series a new way of exploring their favorite fictional worlds.