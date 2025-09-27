Minecraft announces Mounts of Mayhem, the fourth game drop in 2025

Mojang has recently announced Minecraft's next game drop, called Mounts of Mayhem. This will be the fourth game drop of the year, after The Copper Age, and brings some of the most interesting features. Mojang stated that these features will be playable soon in snapshots, beta, and preview versions of Java and Bedrock Edition.Here is everything to know about the announcement of the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop.Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem announced as fourth game drop of 2025Mounts of Mayhem is a brand new game drop that will release sometime in the Winter. Minecraft received Spring to Life as its first 2025 game drop in March, then Chase the Skies in June, The Copper Age in September, and now the Mounts of Mayhem in the coming months.Mojang revealed a total of five major features for this game drop:SpearNautilus mobNautilus zombie mobNautilus armorZombie horseNew spear melee weapon (Image via Mojang Studios)The spear will be a brand-new craftable melee weapon in Minecraft. It is targeted for both hand-to-hand and mounted combat scenarios. It can be crafted using two sticks and one copper, iron, gold ingot, diamond, or netherite.Once it is crafted, it can be used for melee attacks only and cannot be thrown or picked up. Its speciality will be that its damage can scale based on the speed of the player wielding it.This means that when players charge towards their enemies, either by running or by riding a mob, they can deal more damage. The higher the speed, the higher the damage.New Nautilus mob (Image via Mojang Studios)Nautilus is a brand-new passive and friendly mob that will spawn in ocean biomes in this new game drop. It can be tamed by feeding pufferfish. When tamed, players can ride it underwater.It will give players an extra speed boost and also pause their air depletion through the &quot;Breath of the Nautilus&quot; status effect. When pressing the jump button while swimming near the water surface while looking up, it will briefly jump out of the water like a dolphin.Lastly, if two Nautilus are fed pufferfish, they will breed with each other and spawn a baby Nautilus.Players will also be able to find a new Nautilus armor type in chests for the new mob. This armor can be found in copper, iron, gold, diamond, or netherite variants.Zombie Nautilus and Zombie Horse (Image via Mojang Studios)Zombie Nautilus is a variant that will also spawn in oceans. It will be passive when alone, but when a drowned zombie is mounted, it will become hostile and chase players.Lastly, Mojang is bringing Zombie Horses to survival mode. Currently, this mob is only spawnable through commands or its spawn egg. In Mounts of Mayhem, the Zombie Horse will be able to spawn at night with a Zombie mount wielding a spear. This new addition will make nights more challenging and fun.Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:Minecraft fans discuss their stupidest deaths in-game so far, and the comments are hilariousWhat time is Minecraft Live today?5 reasons why Minecraft may feel like a horror game