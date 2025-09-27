What time is Minecraft Live today?

Minecraft Live is right around the corner, and fans couldn't be more excited. This event is where Mojang Studios reveals upcoming features and offers players a sneak peek at future updates. You can watch the livestream on the game's official channels across major social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok. The showcase will also be available on the title's website.

Minecraft Live will be livestreamed on September 27, 2025, at 7 pm CEST or 10 am PDT. If you're tuning in from a different part of the world, here are all the details about the event and the exact time it goes live in your region.

Minecraft Live 2025 timings for different regions

The copper golem (Image via Mojang Studios)

It can be tricky to figure out Minecraft Live's exact start time in your region since the game has a global player base. To help, here’s a list showing when the event begins in various major regions around the world:

PDT (Pacific Time): Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:00 am

Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:00 am ET (Eastern Time): Saturday, September 27, 2025, 1:00 pm

Saturday, September 27, 2025, 1:00 pm CEST (Central Europe, summer): Saturday, September 27, 2025, 7:00 pm

Saturday, September 27, 2025, 7:00 pm BST (UK, summer): Saturday, September 27, 2025, 6:00 pm

Saturday, September 27, 2025, 6:00 pm UTC/GMT: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 5:00 pm

Saturday, September 27, 2025, 5:00 pm IST (India): Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:30 pm

Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:30 pm CST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Sunday, September 28, 2025, 1:00 am

Sunday, September 28, 2025, 1:00 am KST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Sunday, September 28, 2025, 2:00 am

Sunday, September 28, 2025, 2:00 am AEST (Australia East, winter): Sunday, September 28, 2025, 3:00 am

Sunday, September 28, 2025, 3:00 am NZST (New Zealand, winter): Sunday, September 28, 2025, 5:00 am

To make the wait easier and time conversions simpler, here's a countdown timer that shows exactly when the livestream begins:

You can expect some exciting new content in Minecraft soon. First up is the Copper Age update, which will finally make copper more useful in gameplay.

For a long time, copper has had limited use beyond crafting some decorative blocks and lightning rods. However, the wait seems worthwhile because the upcoming game drop is set to introduce the long-awaited copper golem mob and new applications for copper.

Revealed in 2021, the copper golem lost the Mob Vote to the allay that year. Its return now opens the door for other previously rejected Mob Vote contenders to possibly be added to the game.

