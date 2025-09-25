Time until Minecraft Live 2025 starts

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Sep 25, 2025 15:55 GMT
Minecraft Live 2025
Here's your definitive countdown for this year's final Minecraft Live (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Live 2025 is just around the corner, so it comes as no surprise that players are wondering when the event is taking place. The final live event for the year is scheduled to take place on September 27, 2025. Apart from updates on the upcoming drop, it will feature a host of additional content.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the time until Minecraft Live 2025 starts, alongside a handy countdown timer.

sk promotional banner

Time until Minecraft Live 2025 begins

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The upcoming Minecraft Live 2025 is set to begin at 7 PM CEST/10 AM PDT on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The much-awaited final live stream will shed light on the upcoming Copper Age game drop as well as give players a sneak peek at what to expect next.

Here's the timing of next Minecraft Live across major time zones:

America

  • PDT (Pacific Time): Saturday, September 27, 10:00 am
  • ET (Eastern Time): Saturday, September 27, 1:00 pm

Europe

  • CEST (Central Europe, summer): Saturday, September 27, 7:00 pm
  • BST (UK, summer): Saturday, September 27, 6:00 pm
  • UTC/GMT: Saturday, September 27, 5:00 pm
Ad

Asia

  • IST (India): Saturday, September 27, 10:30 pm
  • CST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Sunday, September 28, 1:00 am
  • KST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Sunday, September 28, 2:00 am

Australia / Oceania

  • AEST (Australia East, winter): Sunday, September 28, 3:00 am

NZST (New Zealand, winter): Sunday, September 28, 5:00 am

Also read: Minecraft Owls add-on guide: How to get and play

How to watch Minecraft Live 2025 September

You can watch the next Minecraft Live 2025 on the official website and various streaming platforms (Image via Minecraft.net)
You can watch the next Minecraft Live 2025 on the official website and various streaming platforms (Image via Minecraft.net)

You can watch this year's final Minecraft Live by visiting the official website (minecraft.net/live) as well as via YouTube and Twitch, and TikTok at 7 PM CEST on September 27, 2025. The live stream will also be available later on multiple platforms for those who might miss the event.

Ad

Also read: 5 things to do while waiting for Minecraft The Copper Age update

What to expect from Minecraft Live 2025 in September?

Ad

The upcoming Minecraft Live 2025 will introduce a host of new features and changes, including information regarding the much-awaited Copper Age game drop. Gamers can expect developers to finally reveal the date of the game drop and tease additional things to expect

Apart from the game drop, the Live event is also set to feature some special guests, as stated by Mojang on their latest posts. With recent teasers hinting at popular streamers like Tubby and Shubble visiting the Mojang office, the developers might have a special segment or interactive section featuring them.

Ad

The live event will also end with the deep dive, the traditional aftershow hosted by Vu Bui, the media director of Mojang Studios. It usually features popular staff members Agnes and Jeb, who dive into exciting gameplay mechanics and tease upcoming features or the roadmap for future updates.

Also read: YouTuber's 14-year journey to the Minecraft Far Lands is about to be completed

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications