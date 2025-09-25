Minecraft Live 2025 is just around the corner, so it comes as no surprise that players are wondering when the event is taking place. The final live event for the year is scheduled to take place on September 27, 2025. Apart from updates on the upcoming drop, it will feature a host of additional content.Here's everything you need to know about the time until Minecraft Live 2025 starts, alongside a handy countdown timer.Time until Minecraft Live 2025 beginsThe upcoming Minecraft Live 2025 is set to begin at 7 PM CEST/10 AM PDT on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The much-awaited final live stream will shed light on the upcoming Copper Age game drop as well as give players a sneak peek at what to expect next.Here's the timing of next Minecraft Live across major time zones:AmericaPDT (Pacific Time): Saturday, September 27, 10:00 amET (Eastern Time): Saturday, September 27, 1:00 pmEuropeCEST (Central Europe, summer): Saturday, September 27, 7:00 pmBST (UK, summer): Saturday, September 27, 6:00 pmUTC/GMT: Saturday, September 27, 5:00 pmAsiaIST (India): Saturday, September 27, 10:30 pmCST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Sunday, September 28, 1:00 amKST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Sunday, September 28, 2:00 amAustralia / OceaniaAEST (Australia East, winter): Sunday, September 28, 3:00 amNZST (New Zealand, winter): Sunday, September 28, 5:00 amAlso read: Minecraft Owls add-on guide: How to get and playHow to watch Minecraft Live 2025 SeptemberYou can watch the next Minecraft Live 2025 on the official website and various streaming platforms (Image via Minecraft.net)You can watch this year's final Minecraft Live by visiting the official website (minecraft.net/live) as well as via YouTube and Twitch, and TikTok at 7 PM CEST on September 27, 2025. The live stream will also be available later on multiple platforms for those who might miss the event.Also read: 5 things to do while waiting for Minecraft The Copper Age updateWhat to expect from Minecraft Live 2025 in September?The upcoming Minecraft Live 2025 will introduce a host of new features and changes, including information regarding the much-awaited Copper Age game drop. Gamers can expect developers to finally reveal the date of the game drop and tease additional things to expectApart from the game drop, the Live event is also set to feature some special guests, as stated by Mojang on their latest posts. With recent teasers hinting at popular streamers like Tubby and Shubble visiting the Mojang office, the developers might have a special segment or interactive section featuring them. The live event will also end with the deep dive, the traditional aftershow hosted by Vu Bui, the media director of Mojang Studios. It usually features popular staff members Agnes and Jeb, who dive into exciting gameplay mechanics and tease upcoming features or the roadmap for future updates.Also read: YouTuber's 14-year journey to the Minecraft Far Lands is about to be completedCheck out our other Minecraft articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelves in MinecraftHow to get the boss mob spawn eggs in MinecraftHow to sort items using a copper golem in Minecraft4 best Minecraft mods to bring mobs to lifeAll Minecraft fishing enchantments explained