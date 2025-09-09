5 things to do while waiting for Minecraft The Copper Age update

The Minecraft The Copper Age update is around the corner, and players cannot wait to get their hands on the array of new features and items, including the adorable copper golem. While the game drop arrives, there are some things that players can do to hit the ground running.

Here are five things to do while waiting for the Minecraft The Copper Age update.

Collecting copper and other things to do while waiting for Minecraft The Copper Age update

1) Collect copper

Fulfill your yearning for the mines and grab some copper ahead of the Minecraft The Copper Age update (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the best things you can do before the arrival of the Minecraft The Copper Age update is to stock up on copper. Most of the items, including the copper golem mob, will require a sufficient amount of the item. Collecting enough ensures you can craft these new items without having to wait for enough raw materials.

You can find an abundance of copper ore in dripstone caves and trial chambers. Once acquired, it is recommended to craft a portion of it into copper ingots, since most of the new recipes in the Copper Age update require it. You can do so by smelting raw copper or copper ore in a furnace or blast furnace.

2) Farm honeycomb for waxing

Farm honeycomb to wax items in the Minecraft The Copper Age update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Oxidation of copper is one of the biggest issues that players face in Minecraft. Similarly, mobs like the copper golem or the copper decorations oxidise over time, turning into different shades based on the level of degradation. This can be prevented by waxing the items and essentially protecting them from the elements.

Copper items can be waxed using honeycombs, a nifty item in the game. You can obtain it by shearing full bee nests and beehives. Once obtained, it can be used to wax the blocks and prevent the aging of copper in Minecraft. It is recommended to light a campfire, a soul campfire, or a fire underneath the nest or hive to prevent the bees from becoming hostile and turning your base into an acupuncture clinic.

3) Prepare a dedicated storage area

Dedicate a space for sorting items using copper chests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the highlights of the upcoming Minecraft The Copper Age update is the copper golem, a nifty mob that lets players sort items from their base and surrounding chests into copper chests. To integrate the functions of the mob into your world, you can create dedicated storage arenas for copper chests.

Additionally, you can designate spawn areas for the mob, ensuring there is enough free space around your base to create a robust network. Spawning multiple copper golems can speed up the process, creating a self-reliant network that auto-sorts your items into relevant chests. This is especially useful for players who rely heavily on resource collection (also known as hoarding) for upgrading or building.

4) Collect Pumpkins

Collect pumpkins to easily craft copper golems once the Minecraft The Copper Age update arrives (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another efficient thing you can do to get ready for the upcoming Minecraft The Copper Age update is to farm and collect as many pumpkins as you can. While they are relatively easy to spot in the overworld, crafting is significantly easier if you don't have to embark on a quest to find the pumpkins.

You can collect pumpkins from the overworld and use the seeds to create your own pumpkin farm. Use a hoe to prepare the soil and plant the seeds. Once grown, use shears to turn them into carved pumpkins. Now, you're all set to craft an army of copper golems for sorting items or turning them into war machines (yes, you read that right).

5) Gear up for shelves

Prepare for shelves to arrive with the Minecraft The Copper Age update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from the copper golem and the copper decorations, the shelves are set to one of the major features that will be added with the Minecraft The Copper Age update. They will allow players to vertically store and hotswap blocks, tools, and other things to and from the hotbar. This makes it a great feature for those who wish to set up custom loadouts for specific missions, such as hunting or mining.

You can get ready for the shelves by collecting logs or stripped logs. Using six will yield six shelves that you can vertically mount on other blocks. Additionally, you should also collect redstone dust and torches since these shelves can be powered to hotswap entire rows of items depending on the level of connection.

