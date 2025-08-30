All major features in Minecraft The Copper Age update

The Minecraft The Copper Age update is the upcoming game drop set to release later this year, introducing a major overhaul to the use of copper and associated items. Apart from the much-awaited copper golem mob, it will add a host of new weapons and tools that greatly expand the list of utilities in the game.

Here are all the major features in the Minecraft The Copper Age update.

The copper golem is one of the most-awaited features of the Minecraft The Copper Age update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the highlights of the Minecraft The Copper Age update is the arrival of the copper golem, a variant of the golem mob. This adorable mob helps players sort and arrange items, making it the perfect entity for resource management in the game. It is crafted by placing a carved pumpkin or a Jack o'lantern on top of a block of copper. It then spawns with a copper chest as its accessory.

Once spawned, the mob picks up items players place in the copper chest and neatly stacks them in the nearest available chests. It keeps doing so till it runs out of that item or all items in the copper chest as a whole. The unique sorting mechanism helps gamers stack their items and keep their chests from becoming unorganised.

The Minecraft The Copper Age update will add the copper statues (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft The Copper Age update will also introduce the copper golem statue, an oxidised version of the copper golem. When the regular mob is left to the elements for too long, it gradually oxidises. Reaching full oxidation turns it into a unique statue with four distinct poses.

Apart from its use as a decorative item with the four unique poses, it can also be used in builds. Each of the four positions emits a unique redstone signal, making it a great item to use with builds. Players can use it to create unique puzzles and traps based on specific patterns, making it one of the major features in the Minecraft The Copper Age update.

A host of copper armor and weapons make their way in the Minecraft The Copper Age update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The upcoming Minecraft update will also introduce weapons and armor made of copper. The copper sword is a weapon that deals more damage than the stone sword but less than the iron variant. It can be obtained with ease, making it a great item early on if players wish to use something stronger than stone.

Apart from the sword, it will also add the copper helmet, copper chestplate, copper leggings, and copper boots. Similar to the sword, they offer better protection than the stone variants but less than iron. Additionally, the Minecraft The Copper Age update will also introduce the copper horse armor, adding a rather cool look to these equestrians.

The Copper Age will add copper variants of regular tools (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft The Copper Age update will also introduce copper tools, adding the copper pickaxe, copper axe, copper hoe, and a copper shovel. They can be crafted using a similar recipe to their wooden and stone counterpart and offer better durability.

Apart from the increased durability, the relative ease of finding copper makes it a great alternative to iron tools. Players can easily find copper in the dripstone caves, and tapping a vein will yield enough to make a good stack of tools.

The Minecraft The Copper Age update adds an array of decorative items made of copper (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The upcoming update will also introduce an array of copper decorations in Minecraft, expanding the roster of decorative items available for players. With Mojang's increased focus on copper with the release of the Minecraft The Copper Age update, these objects come at the right time.

Players will get their hands on the copper torch, bars, chains, and lanterns, adding unique variants to these regular items. The unique looks of these items, paired with their oxidised variants, add a new dimension of building and decoration possibilities in the game. Items like the copper torch burn green like their real-life counterpart, adding to the immersion and realism in the game.

The shelf is yet another highlight of the upcoming game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from the array of copper items and mobs, the upcoming Copper Age update will also add the Minecraft shelf, a cool and powerful way to store and stack items vertically. Crafted using six matching blocks of stripped log, it offers a more efficient way of vertically storing items than the picture frame.

The shelves in Minecraft can be placed next to each other, creating a powerful storage system that allows hot-swapping of tools and other blocks. Additionally, players can also power them with redstone to swap an entire stack of items at once. The ability to quickly change items to and from the hotbar makes it one of the major features in Minecraft The Copper Age update.

