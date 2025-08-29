Minecraft announces The Copper Age update community challenge with free reward

Minecraft recently announced The Copper Age, the third game drop that will introduce an array of items and features related to copper, including the much-awaited copper golem mob. Amid the excitement of the upcoming update, Mojang just announced a community challenge where players can earn a free character creator item. Here's everything you need to know about the Copper Age Minecraft community challenge and how you can earn the exclusive free reward.Minecraft introduces community challenge for players to earn free character creator itemAs part of the upcoming The Copper Age game drop, Minecraft has introduced a unique community challenge where the game's diverse player base must come together and work towards a common goal. With the update set to release later this year, the developers have come up with this event to promote one of the biggest overhauls to copper since its addition in version 1.17.Players will have to mine 50 million blocks of copper ore together between 8 am PDT/17:00 CET on August 29 and 10 am PDT/19:00 CET on September 2, 2025. Gamers will need to simply load one of their Minecraft worlds in the Bedrock edition of the game and start mining copper ore with a pickaxe made of stone, iron, diamond, or netherite.Simply mine blocks of copper ore between August 29 and September 2 to get your hands on this free character creator item (Image Mojang Studios)Once the collective goal of 50 million blocks of copper ore is reached, all participating players will receive the Copper Collector, a unique character creator item based on the copper chest in the upcoming update. The quirky design of the headwear makes it a rare freebie that gamers can collect and show off their yearning for the mines.With just four days to complete the target of 50 million blocks, the Minecraft community is coming together to complete this challenge and obtain the character creator item for free. Players will need to participate on any supported Bedrock device to receive this item once the goal is reached. The Copper Age update in Minecraft is set to introduce an array of new items, including the much-awaited copper golem mob. Apart from the entity, it will also introduce copper weapons and decorative items, adding to the ever-expanding list of items in the game. The drop will also introduce shelves, a new vertical storage block that can help players sort and hot-swap things with ease.Also read: Crops &amp; Farms Bedrock add-on: All you need to knowCheck out our other articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelvesHow to get boss mob spawn eggsHow to sort items using a copper golem4 best mods to bring mobs to lifeAll the fishing enchantments explained