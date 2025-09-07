The upcoming Copper Age update is set to introduce a host of items based on the metal, and players are looking for ways to age copper in Minecraft. Various stages of oxidation yield different colors, so it comes as no surprise that gamers are looking for the most efficient ways to make it happen.

Ad

Here's the best way to age copper in Minecraft.

Fastest way to age copper in Minecraft

Leaving blocks of air around is the fastest way to age copper in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Copper is a metal that is subject to degradation or oxidation in the game. While it does happen naturally, there are ways to age copper in Minecraft faster than the regular period. Essentially, this requires the block to be exposed to air and the elements, similar to the metal in real life.

Ad

Trending

The fastest way to age copper in the game is to space out the items and place them in the open. Simply place blocks of copper with at least four to five blocks of air around them on all sides. Exposing it to the elements from every direction speeds up the oxidation process, helping it age faster.

Copper oxidises to three shades in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you place the blocks with the space between them, they will oxidise faster compared to being placed together. Additionally, it is recommended to ensure you are within the tick/simulation range for the oxidation to happen fast, similar to the hatching of turtle eggs in Minecraft.

Ad

After a period of time, you will notice the copper oxidising gradually. Depending on the timeline, you will get the three following states:

Exposed copper: lightly exposed with green spots Weathered copper: green color with brown spots Oxidized copper: Teal with several green spots

You can now use these variants of copper for your builds or to craft one of the many copper items in the Copper Age update. However, you can remove the oxidation if you do not want to age copper in Minecraft. Simply use lightning bolts or axes to remove the degradation on the block and get it back to normal.

Ad

Additionally, if you wish to prevent oxidation, simply wax the block or the item with a honeycomb to prevent any form of degradation or decay. With the Copper Age update introducing an array of items and blocks, aged copper can give you unique shades and styles.

Also read: All new crafting recipes in Minecraft The Copper Age update

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!