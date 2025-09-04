All new crafting recipes in Minecraft The Copper Age update

The Minecraft The Copper Age update is set to introduce an array of new features and items, ranging from the copper golem to the brand-new set of tools and decorative blocks. While some are just variants with a different material, others feature new recipes and ways to craft.

Here's your handy guide to the crafting recipes for all the new items in Minecraft The Copper Age update, so you can yearn for the mines without worrying too much.

The copper golem is one of the highlights of the Minecraft The Copper Age update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Just like the regular golem, the copper golem mob in the Minecraft The Copper Age update can be crafted by placing a carved pumpkin or a Jack o'lantern on top of a block of copper. Simply place the pumpkin on top of the block to spawn the mob and the accompanying copper chest.

You can obtain the carved pumpkin by using shears on a regular pumpkin, while the Jack o'lantern can be made by placing a torch with it. Meanwhile, you can get a block of copper by placing nine copper ingots in the crafting bench. You can use a block of copper with any level of oxidation to craft the golem.

The copper golem statue cannot be crafted in the Minecraft The Copper Age update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Unlike the mob, the copper golem statue in the Minecraft The Copper Age update cannot be crafted. The copper golem naturally oxidises over time, and once it reaches the maximum level of oxidation, it is converted into this statue. Once turned into a statue, it drops whatever item it was holding and takes one of four unique poses.

If you want to create a copper golem statue, you will have to let the mob oxidise naturally until it reaches peak oxidation and freezes into a statue. You can do this by letting it happen naturally and not waxing the entity, resulting in the decay that creates this unique block.

Craft the copper chest in the Minecraft The Copper Age update using the following format (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper chest can be crafted using a chest and eight ingots of copper. Simply craft a chest with eight planks of any wood and place it in the center of the crafting table's grid. Then, place eight ingots around the chest as shown above to receive one chest.

Just like the mob, the copper chest oxidises over time. However, it can be waxed using a honeycomb to prevent decay. This unique variant of the chest can be interacted with by any copper golems and used for sorting. You can place two chests next to each other to craft a lager chest.

The Minecraft The Copper Age update will also introduce an array of armor variants made with copper, as well as the copper sword. Here's the recipe for each:

Copper sword

The Minecraft The Copper Age update introduces a copper variant of the sword (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper sword is a copper variant of the sword and can be crafted using two ingots and a stick. Simply place the items in the format shown above to obtain it.

Copper Helmet

Follow this template to obtain the copper helmet (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can craft a copper helmet by placing six copper ingots in the format shown above. Ingots can be crafted from smelting raw copper and from killing drowned or copper golems.

Copper chestplate

Use eight ingots to craft the copper chestplate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can craft a copper helmet by placing eight copper ingots in the pattern shown above.

Copper leggings

Here's how to craft the copper leggings in the Minecraft The Copper Age update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Copper leggings can be crafted using seven copper ingots in the pattern shown above.

Copper boots

Use four ingots to craft the copper boots in the Minecraft The Copper Age update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Copper boots can be crafted using four copper ingots placed in the pattern shown above.

Apart from armor and weapons, the Minecraft The Copper Age update also introduced copper variants of the regular tools, adding a new level of durability. Here's how you can craft them:

Copper axe

Craft the copper axe using three ingots and two sticks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper axe is a copper variant of the regular tool and can be crafted using three copper ingots and two sticks. Place the items in the template shown above to obtain it.

Copper hoe

You can get the copper hoe in the following method (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can craft the copper hoe using two ingots of copper and two sticks. Place them following the template shown above to obtain the item.

Copper pickaxe

Follow this template to obtain the copper pickaxe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Unlike the axe, you will need to craft the copper pickaxe using three copper ingots and two sticks. Line up the items in the format shown above to obtain the item and fulfill your yearning for the mines.

Copper shovel

Use this format to craft the copper shovel in the Minecraft The Copper Age update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper shovel in the Minecraft The Copper Age update can be crafted using two sticks and only one copper ingot. Place them in the method shown above to obtain the item.

The Minecraft The Copper Age update also introduced a host of copper decorations and variants of existing blocks. It added the copper bars, chains, lantern, and torch.

Here's how you can craft them:

Copper torch

Follow the recipe above to craft the copper torch and use it for exploration or decoration (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

This variant of the regular torch can be crafted using a copper nugget, a stick, and a piece of coal or charcoal. Place the items in the format shown above to obtain four copper torches.

Copper lantern

The copper lantern is one of the coolest additions to the copper decorations in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper lantern is a unique copper style of the regular lantern and can be crafted using eight copper nuggets and a copper torch in the format above. Place a copper ingot in the crafting table to obtain nuggets. Next, place them around the torch to obtain the block.

Copper chain

Use these copper decorations in the Minecraft The Copper Age update to deck up your world and enhance your builds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper chain is a variant of the regular chain block and can be crafted using two copper nuggets and a copper ingot. Place the items in the template shown above to obtain one chain.

Additionally, you can place a honeycomb next to a copper chain while crafting to obtain a waxed copper chain to prevent its oxidation. However, oxidation provides four unique shades depending on the level of degradation and can be considered variants.

Copper bar

Follow the recipe to craft the copper bar in the Minecraft The Copper Age update and use it to style your builds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper bar is another item in the list of copper decorations in Minecraft The Copper Age update. You can craft it by placing six ingots of copper next to each other as shown above, obtaining 16 bars as a result. Similar to the other blocks, it goes through oxidation that results in four different shades based on the level.

Follow this format to craft the shelf in the Minecraft The Copper Age update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from copper items and blocks, the Minecraft The Copper Age update will also introduce the shelf. These nifty items allow players to hot-swap blocks, weapons, and tools with ease. Additionally, it is a more efficient alternative to using the item frame.

You can craft the shelf using six matching stripped logs or blocks of stripped Bamboo. Additionally, matching stripped stems can be used to craft the item as well. However, mixing up types of wood will not yield the block. Once obtained, place them in the format shown above to receive six shelves in Minecraft.

