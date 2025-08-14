How to stop copper golem from turning into a statue in Minecraft

The new variant of the golem is here, and players are wondering how they can stop the copper golem from turning into a statue in Minecraft. While the new mob introduces an array of features and mechanics for resource management, it is prone to gradually turning into a statue, rendering it useless.

Here's how you can stop a copper golem from turning into a statue in Minecraft.

Guide to stop copper golem from turning into a statue in Minecraft

Use wax from a honeycomb to stop the copper golem from turning into a statue in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper golem is one of the newest variants of the golem introduced in the latest beta and snapshots. It is a unique mob that is a great asset in resource management, allowing players to sort and place items in chests with unmatched efficiency. However, the mob is made of copper, resulting in gradual oxidation. This process eventually transforms the fully functional entity into a statue.

Players can stop the copper golem from turning into a statue in Minecraft by stopping its oxidation. This can be done by waxing the mob and preventing its corrosion due to the natural elements. Honeycomb is a unique item in the game that can be used to polish copper-based items, ensuring there is no form of decay.

If the mob is not waxed, it eventually ends up becoming a statue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once the copper golem is spawned, simply take a block of honeycomb and interact with the copper golem to wax it. This essentially prevents the oxidation that would gradually turn the mob into a statue. Honeycomb is a rather easy block that you can obtain by shearing a bee nest or beehive. However, it is recommended to take precautionary measures against the angry bee mobs.

Waxing the copper golem in Minecraft prevents oxidation due to nature, similar to the effects of weather on copper in real life. Additionally, it is important to mention that even if you use a waxed copper block to craft the mob, the resulting copper golem or chest will not be waxed. You will have to manually apply the layer on the mob to prevent any form of oxidation.

However, if your mob is already oxidised, simply interact with it using an axe to remove all weathering and bring it back to normal. Depending on the oxidation, it will require 2-5 strikes. Once removed, simply wax the mob to ensure it does not turn into a statue.

