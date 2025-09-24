Minecraft Owls add-on guide: How to get and play

Mojang has collaborated with Noxcrew to give away the Minecraft Owls add-on, a unique pack that brings the beloved avian creatures to the game. It adds unique variants of owls alongside an array of interactive activities and abilities that integrate seamlessly into the vanilla world.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Owls add-on and how you can add these adorable creatures to your world.

How to get the Minecraft Owls add-on

Download and obtain the Minecraft Owls add-on from the Marketplace (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Owls add-on is available for free on the Minecraft Marketplace. Simply head to the in-game store and search for it, or click on this deep link to open it.

Before claiming the Owls add-on, log in with your registered Microsoft account to ensure the pack is bound to your account. Once the deep link opens in the game, tap the Free button with the Minecoin logo next to it to claim it for free.

Next, download the add-on on your preferred device running the Bedrock edition of the game. This will replace it with a button that lets you activate the Owls Minecraft add-on and use it in a world of your choice. It is recommended to install the pack in a new world to ensure there are no conflicts with existing add-ons, behavior packs, and resource packs.

Features of the Minecraft Owls add-on

The Owls add-on introduces nine different breeds of owls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Noxcrew)

The Minecraft Owls add-on is a unique pack that adds an array of owls to the vanilla world. It introduces nine breeds of the creature, introducing a diversity of mobs in the game. Players can tame owls by giving them raw rabbits, making them friendly and interactive.

Once players spawn into the world with the add-on, they are introduced to the owl guide. It is an interactive NPC that offers guidance about the owls and things players can do with the add-on. It also gives out quests that offer experience and unique items essential to play the pack. Apart from this, gamers can also trade with it to receive raw rabbit, a useful resource in the game.

Feed the owls to grow and breed them in the add-on (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Noxcrew)

Additionally, gamers can also breed the owls. While there are three existing variants found in different biomes, the other six can be obtained by cross-breeding different ones to create unique offspring. Gamers can bring two owls next to each other and feed them raw rabbit to get them to enter breeding mode, similar to most other mobs in the game.

However, the highlight of the Minecraft Owls add-on is the functionality that these owls bring to the game. Crafting unique tools and items will add a new dimension of functionality to these birds, allowing them to do things such as fletching, brewing, and bottling experience. Gamers can also craft weapons for them to turn the birds into battle mobs.

