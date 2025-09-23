Minecraft YouTuber PopularMMOs provides update about return

Minecraft YouTuber PopularMMOs is known as one of the most popular content creators for the game, boasting millions of followers across different platforms. Following his arrest in 2024, he took a hiatus from content creation for over a year. However, he has now provided an update, much to the surprise and relief of his fans.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the update provided by Minecraft YouTuber PopularMMOs.

Minecraft YouTuber PopularMMOs breaks silence and provides update after a year-long hiatus

Minecraft YouTuber PopularMMOs provides update after year-long silence (Image via YouTube/@PopularMMOs)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft YouTuber PopularMMOs is famous for his unique Minecraft clips and build challenges. With over 17 million subscribers, he was among the biggest names in the game and had a regular series of videos.

Ad

Trending

Ever since his arrest in 2024, the YouTuber had maintained silence. However, bodycam footage of his arrest surfaced earlier this year, leading to an uproar on social media platforms, especially among fans. Additional reports and sources on the internet stated that he was arrested and put into rehab.

Now, the Minecraft YouTuber has finally broken his silence. He took to his YouTube posts section, penning a heartfelt message where he gave a much-awaited update to his fans. He went on to state:

Ad

"Looks like I'm out of jail and rehab and over 100 days sober! Been a rough year but I'm finally back in shape and healthy mentally and physically. Ive cut a lot of people out of my life to work on my sobriety and anxiety. I have tons of thanks for my amazing girlfriend and friends who helped me through the hardest times of my life. I appreciate you all for being here for me too. I've had to relearn doing everything sober and its amazing to still have fans coming up to me when I go out."

Ad

He stated that he was out of jail and rehab, being sober for over a hundred days. He further went on to say that it had been a rough year, but he was finally back in shape, mentally and physically. Pat went on to say that he had cut off many people from his life to work on himself, and thanked his girlfriend as well as his friends for their support.

Ad

He further stated that he was finally making a return to content and posted the link to his new TikTok account, where he said he would post an update later. He stated:

"Also they say 3rd times a charm so I made a new TikTok lol. I'm sober this time so I swear I won't lose access. Check it out I'll make a post later!"

Ad

Fans of Minecraft YouTuber PopularMMOs will have to wait for additional updates on his social media platform to see if he will make a return to streaming after the year-long hiatus.

Also read: 5 things to do while waiting for Minecraft The Copper Age update

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!