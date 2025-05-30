Who is PopularMMOs? Famous Minecraft YouTuber's arrest video has left fans feeling devastated

Patrick Thomas "Pat" Julianelle, better known as PopularMMOs, is a prominent YouTuber who makes a variety of content on gaming, especially Minecraft. Following his arrest in 2024, he took a hiatus from content creation for over a year. However, a recent bodycam footage from his arrest in 2024 has left fans and followers devastated.

Here's everything you need to know about PopularMMOs' arrest video.

Bodycam footage of YouTuber PopularMMOs' arrest leaves fans devastated

PopularMMOs is famous for his unique Minecraft clips and build challenges. With over 17 million subscribers, he was among the biggest names in the game and had a regular series of videos with a massive fan following. However, reported accusations of abuse surfaced in 2021, following which he has been largely inactive on the channel.

PopularMMOs was arrested on multiple occasions in issues involving his girlfriend, Liz. Additionally, he had prior tussles with the law, with an arrest in 2021 for domestic battery and another in 2022 when his girlfriend, Liz, accused him of being violent and chasing her with a knife.

As per the video by EWU Bodycam, in March 2024, he was found drunk on the streetside, and following an altercation with the police, he was arrested for assaulting an officer and possession of marijuana. Despite pleading not guilty, he accepted a plea deal in November 2024 in exchange for dropping the possession charge. He was put on probation with mandatory drug tests.

Fans were devastated seeing their childhood YouTuber in this state (Image via YouTube/ EWU Bodycam)

Recently, footage of his arrest was posted by EWU Bodycam on YouTube, and it has become widespread on social media. Fans of the popular YouTuber were devastated by the clip, noticing the visible sadness on Patrick's face. He could be heard saying, "I'm tired of it all", prompting users on social media to rally in support of their favorite childhood YouTuber.

Social media platforms and YouTube are filled with comments from long-time fans expressing their distress and sadness at seeing their favorite YouTuber in that state. Since starting his main channel in 2012, his build videos and mod series have made him one of the most popular creators for Minecraft.

As of the latest reports in the video, PopularMMOs had failed multiple drug tests, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on May 12, 2025. There is no official statement from the YouTuber regarding these recent developments.

