Upcoming Minecraft game drop is also a big update for servers 

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 30, 2025 22:22 GMT
server features Upcoming Minecraft game drop
The upcoming Minecraft game drop will add many new features for servers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The upcoming Minecraft game drop is set to release later this year, introducing an array of new features and items. Aptly titled The Copper Age, it will add the copper golem mob and a host of new blocks and items made of the metal. However, the update will also bring a major overhaul to servers and their functions through many quality-of-life changes and mechanics.

Here's how the upcoming Minecraft game drop is also a big update for servers.

Upcoming Minecraft game drop will introduce many quality-of-life features and changes for servers

The upcoming The Copper Age Minecraft game drop is set to introduce many gameplay features and improvements, notably the new copper items and an overhaul to aspects such as Vibrant Visuals and other mechanics. However, this update is also big for servers, since it will add many features such as custom APIs and more.

Here are all the major server features set to make their way to the game in the Upcoming Minecraft game drop:

1) Server Code of Conduct

The Code of Conduct mechanic in the The Copper Age Minecraft game drop will be a major asset for moderators (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
The Code of Conduct mechanic in the The Copper Age Minecraft game drop will be a major asset for moderators (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The upcoming The Copper Age game drop in Minecraft is set to introduce a new Code of Conduct feature, allowing server moderators and owners to outline their rules and share regulations seamlessly. The update will add a new Code of Conduct screen, a gameplay mechanic that appears when connecting to a server.

Players must accept this code of conduct to proceed, making the enforcement of world rules and regulations a seamless and mandatory procedure. Additionally, owners can enable a checkbox to prevent the same screen from showing in the future and prevent spamming for old players. The mechanic will also be translated into the player's native language, making its integration hassle-free.

2) Minecraft Server Management Protocol API

The upcoming Minecraft game drop will add a new server management API (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
The upcoming Minecraft game drop will add a new server management API (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The upcoming game drop in Minecraft will also add a new server management API for dedicated servers, which runs on JSON-RPC over WebSocket. This major feature supports the querying and updating of server state, allowing moderators to check statistics and settings such as players, allowlist, operators, settings, and game rules.

Apart from this, the API will also help server owners send notifications on state changes, such as when players join or if the server rules are modified. The API is a major quality-of-life inclusion, allowing moderators to manage and modify server properties with relative ease.

3) Overhaul of select server properties

Many server properties will become game rules in the upcoming Minecraft game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Many server properties will become game rules in the upcoming Minecraft game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The upcoming Minecraft game drop will also overhaul many existing server properties, transforming them into game rules. This feature essentially allows server owners to modify these rules on the fly while the server is running, removing the need to pause or shut it down to make certain changes.

The update moves server properties such as allow-nether, spawn-monsters, enable-command-block, pvp, and more. This bypasses the need to pause the server to make modifications, ensuring uptime is increased and players have a seamless gameplay experience.

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda.
Contact: [email protected]

Edited by Sayendra Basu
