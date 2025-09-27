  • home icon
  • Minecraft The Copper Age release date announced

Minecraft The Copper Age release date announced

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Sep 27, 2025 17:14 GMT
Copper Age game drop
Copper Age game drop's release date is finally revealed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has finally revealed the Minecraft The Copper Age release date during their second live event. This game drop has been in development for several months now. Its first beta version came out back in July, after which Mojang kept adding and testing new features. During the event, they announced its release date and also revealed the next game drop, named Mounts of Mayhem.

Here is everything to know about Minecraft The Copper Age release date and its major features.

Minecraft The Copper Age release date and its major features

Minecraft The Copper Age is set to release on September 30, 2025. This is the official confirmed date from Mojang during their second live event today.

The game drop entered its pre-release development phase on Java Edition a week ago, after which enthusiasts were simply waiting for a release date. Most recently, Mojang published a release candidate for The Copper Age on Java Edition, hinting that it is almost ready. During these last development stages, the devs try to fix most of the bugs that they find, either related to the new or old features. Once they feel everything is good to go, they decide to drop the update.

After releasing The Copper Age game drop, Mojang will completely shift its focus to the Mounts of Mayhem game drop and start releasing initial beta and snapshot versions.

Major features for Minecraft The Copper Age

The Copper Age game drop brings loads of copper-related features (Image via Mojang Studios)
The Copper Age game drop brings loads of copper-related features (Image via Mojang Studios)

While the Minecraft The Copper Age release date was recently revealed, its features are well-known by now. Mojang usually introduces future features in beta and snapshot versions for both Bedrock and Java Editions. Hence, there is a confirmed list of every new feature coming to the game drop:

  • Copper bars
  • Copper chains
  • Copper chest
  • Copper golem
  • Copper golem statue
  • Copper lantern
  • Copper torch
  • Oxidized copper lightning rod
  • Copper armor
  • Copper horse armor
  • Copper tools
  • Copper sword
  • Copper nugget
  • Shelf
  • End Sky flashes (JE only)
  • Mannequins (JE commands only)
  • F3 Debug customization options (JE only)
  • New dye textures
  • Iron Golem's poppy interaction with Copper Golem

After Mojang revealed these new features in snapshots and betas, it was clear that the entire game drop will be about bringing more copper features to the game. The shelf was also a welcome addition, as it allowed players to place and display items on it. Some great technical features, like F3 debug screen options and mannequins, will also be quite useful for power users.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

Akshat Kabra

