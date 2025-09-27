Minecraft announces new versatile weapon, Spear

In Minecraft's latest live event, Mojang revealed a new melee weapon called the spear. This new blade will be part of the Mounts of Mayhem, which will also include features like Nautilus mob, Zombie Horse with Zombie mount, Zombie Nautilus, and more. The spear will have a unique speciality that players can use in certain situations.

Here is everything Mojang revealed about Minecraft's new weapon, the spear.

Every revealed detail about the new Minecraft spear

Crafting the spear

The crafting recipe for the spear (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Crafting the new melee weapon is quite simple in Minecraft. Players will only need two sticks and one copper, iron, gold, diamond, or netherite to craft the spear. This makes it one of the easiest weapons to craft in the game, since it does not even require two earth mineral items like with a sword.

How to use the spear

Spear can be used in hand-to-hand and mounted combat (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang stated that the spear can be used in two ways: jab and charge. When standing still on foot, players can simply press the attack button to perform a jab attack.

On the other hand, if they are sprinting or riding a fast mob or boat, they can do a charge attack. During the charge attack, the weapon's damage increases based on how fast the player is traveling. If the player sprints and attacks a mob, the spear can deal more damage than its base damage value. Of course, the base damage of the spear will depend on which material it is made of.

Using a spear with a fast-riding mob can be quite powerful towards mobs with more health, or towards a player with strong armor. If a player rides a fast horse or rows a boat on ice while doing a charge attack with a diamond spear, it can easily obliterate most hostile creatures and other players.

Other mobs wielding spears

Zombies can also spawn, wielding spears on Zombie Horses (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from players, Zombies will also spawn wielding these spears, specifically if they spawn on the newly introduced Zombie Horse.

Currently, Zombie Horse is an unused mob that can only be summoned using commands or its spawn egg. In the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem game drop, it will spawn naturally at night with spear-wielding Zombies on it as mounts.

