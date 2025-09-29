What is a zombie horseman in Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem?

The Minecraft Live event revealed a lot about the upcoming features, including the release date for The Copper Age game drop. While fans were already excited for all the new copper items and tools, the developers have made things even better by revealing the fourth and final game drop of 2025: Mounts of Mayhem.

Ad

There are many interesting features in the Mounts of Mayhem game drop, such as a nautilus mob and a spear that brings new attack types. Another great addition is the introduction of the zombie horseman.

Here’s everything to know about the new jockey mob and how it can impact your Minecraft experience.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Zombie horseman coming to Minecraft

Fighting a zombie horseman with a spear on a horseback will be interesting (Image via Mojang Studios)

A zombie horseman is a naturally spawning zombie riding a zombie horse. You might assume the undead horse to be a new addition, but these mobs have been a part of the blocky world since 2013. However, the only way they could be accessed was by using spawn eggs in Creative mode or using commands.

Ad

Trending

Mojang Studios has brought the zombie horse mob to Survival mode after more than a decade since its introduction. Here’s the interesting part: these mobs can spawn with a zombie holding a spear. Exploring the blocky world at night will become more dangerous, and the challenge of fighting these mobs will increase.

Another interesting aspect is that the zombie horses are not hostile, although only the zombies riding them are. Whether you can ride the zombie horses or not remains unknown. It will be interesting to see how Mojang Studios uses the zombie horse in helping players explore the world.

Ad

Since both zombies and zombie horses in Minecraft are undead mobs, they take damage in the sunlight. This means they will spawn at night, making night exploration even more difficult.

If the developers make it run faster than the player, it will introduce a new kind of threat. However, most jockey mobs in the game are not too fast, and the zombie horse will likely be very similar to them.

The addition of the zombie horseman should improve the Minecraft experience, as there is barely anything that really challenges players in the blocky world other than boss mobs, such as the Ender dragon, Wither, or the warden. Increasing the threat even for normal exploration will make players improve their combat skills and even learn to use the upcoming spear weapon.

The Copper Age update is scheduled to release on September 30, 2025, which means that the Mounts of Mayhem game drop will likely release towards the end of December this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!