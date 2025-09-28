Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110 update release date, features, and changes

Mojang Studios has announced the release date of the upcoming The Copper Age game drop for the Bedrock Edition, and it is sooner than you think. During the Minecraft Live event, the developers revealed many things, including the release of the 1.21.110 version: September 30, 2025.In less than two days, you can try out all the new features, items, and game mechanics coming to Minecraft with The Copper Age update. Before the release, here’s everything to know about it, including the features, changes, and how to prepare for it.Everything about Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110 updateThe Copper Age update is coming soon to Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)The Bedrock 1.21.110 update, also known as The Copper Age game drop, is going to make copper way more useful than before. The best thing to do before the update drops is to gather as much copper as you can.Apart from being used as a decorative block, you can now use copper to craft weapons, tools, armor sets, chests, and even the copper golem. You can also make green-colored torches by using copper nuggets with a regular torch.Copper was a severely underused item, and it’s great that the developers decided to treat it like a proper metal. You can also craft copper bars, chains, lanterns, and even horse armor. The durability sits between stone and iron equipment, making it the perfect candidate for making expendable tools, weapons, and armor.The copper golem is set to be a helper mob that will sort items in your chest inventory. It can pick a stack of up to 16 items and place it in another chest that has the same item.The golem also oxidizes and turns into the golem statue, which then can be used as a decorative item. You can prevent that from happening by waxing the golem. A copper golem statue can be turned back into an active golem by removing the oxidation using an axe.Shelf is another interesting item coming to Minecraft, and it is the first block that resembles a vertical slab. Shelves have both aesthetic and functional uses as players can place items in them and even swap their entire hotbar in one click. The shelf can also be connected with redstone to increase its functionality.Since it is a vertical block, players have already started creating unique builds using it. It is perfect for adding finer details to the build or making something completely new, such as a car.Furthermore, the icons to show different dyes have been reworked to help players with color blindness. Instead of the same shapes, dyes now have different shapes as well. Some other minor changes include foxes picking up honey bottles as a food item, copper golems placing a glower on top of a copper golem, and some UI tweaks.