Minecraft's adorable new copper golem has a release date now

The Minecraft Live event wrapped up recently and fans of the blocky game are quite excited for all the announcements and reveals. There are a lot of interesting things coming to the game, including a new underwater mob and a weapon with new combat mechanics. However, perhaps the most exciting announcement of the event was the release date for The Copper Age update.The third Minecraft game drop of the year will bring in copper armor, tools, weapons, a chest, and the adorable copper golem mob. The best part is that fans don’t have to wait too long as Mojang Studios announced the release date to be September 30, which is only a couple of days from now. Here’s everything about the update and how to prepare for the new features.Minecraft copper golem has a release dateThe copper golem had to wait years to make its way to the blocky world. The mob was revealed way back in 2021 during the now-defunct Mob Vote event where it lost to the allay. Thankfully, the developers decided to bring it back and it was a welcome decision.The beta versions of the upcoming update have been out for a while, but now players can finally try out everything new in The Copper Age update. This includes having a small copper golem walking around the base and moving items from one chest to another. Having a mob moving around the base makes the sandbox world feel more dynamic.Mojang Studios will release The Copper Age game drop on September 30 with all the new features. Players can prepare for it by gathering as much copper as possible. Since armor sets, tools, weapons, and copper golems can be crafted using copper, it is better to stock up the metal.Another great aspect of the copper golem is that it oxidizes like other copper items, and it can turn into a stationary statue with time. Players can change the statue's pose and use it as a decorative item, perfect for adding details to buildings and other projects.If they don’t want the tiny copper helper to turn into a statue, players can wax them to prevent oxidation or use the axe on the golem statues to turn them back into the active state.The new golem's main function is to help players with sorting different items in the chest. The golem spawns with a copper chest and it can move stacks of an item from one chest to another. Apart from the copper items, Minecraft is also getting the shelf, which has both aesthetic and practical uses. All these features are coming to Minecraft on September 30, 2025.