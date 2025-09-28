An unused Minecraft mob is finally coming to survival mode 

In the second Minecraft Live of 2025, Mojang announced that Zombie Horse will be coming to survival mode in the next game drop. This creature was previously an unused mob in the game, but it will now spawn naturally in every world. Apart from this feature, the devs discussed other new features of the Mounts of Mayhem game drop.
Here are more details about Zombie Horse arriving in survival mode in the Mounts of Mayhem game drop.
Mojang finally adds unused Zombie Horse to Minecraft survival mode
During the Minecraft Live 2025, Mojang revealed the Mounts of Mayhem and introduced the Nautilus mob to start with. Later, they went to revealed the spear that players can create a use as a first-tier weapon. However, the devs added that players are not the only ones who will be able to use the spear.
Mojang then revealed that Zombies will now be able to wield a spear, and also spawn on Zombie Horses. Here, they officially announced that these unused creatures will now naturally spawn at night in the Overworld and will have a Zombie as a mount.
Hence, this will be the third variant of horse that will naturally spawn in Minecraft, along with the regular and skeleton horse.
How Zombie Horses are spawned and used currently
The Zombie Horse was released in 2013 as an unused mob along with the skeleton horse. While the skeleton horse was later added to survival mode through the special Skeleton Trap event, the Zombie Horse was left unused.
As of now, the zombie horse remains in the game files and can only be accessed in either a creative mode world or in a world that allows commands. It can be summoned by typing out "/summon zombie_horse" in the chat box, or from its spawn egg found in the creative mode inventory.
In Java Edition, players can feed it wheat to tame and ride it using saddles, just like a regular horse.
