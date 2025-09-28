Minecraft Live 2025 September recap: Highlights of all features and announcements

The Minecraft Live 2025 event concluded a few hours ago, and it was packed with exciting announcements and interesting reveals of the upcoming game drops. This year has been great for players as the two game drops, Spring to Life and Chase the Skies, have been wonderful in terms of the content they've added.The upcoming The Copper Age game drop for Minecraft is no different. In case you missed the livestream event, here are all the features and announcements that you need to know.All major features and announcements in Minecraft Live 20251) The Copper Age game dropThe Copper Age update is coming on September 30 (Image via Mojang Studios)The third game drop of 2025, The Copper Age update, was the star of the show. The beta versions of the features and items coming with the update have been out for a while, but you can finally try out everything in their final form very soon. The developers announced that The Copper Age game drop will be released on September 30, only a few days from today.This drop makes copper more useful as you can craft weapons, tools, armor sets, chests, and a brand new copper golem mob that will help you with sorting items in your inventory. Copper torches, chains, and lanterns are also coming to the blocky world.Minecraft's builders can rejoice as the shelf block is also on the way. This item has both functional and aesthetic purposes, and can be used in some creative builds, such as making a non-functional car in Minecraft.2) Happy Ghast music videoMusic is an integral part of the Minecraft experience. To make things even better, Mojang Studios released a music video for the happy ghast mob. Interestingly, the video and the lyrics are not just catchy, but also tell you about the Happy Ghast's functions, such as flying around, using lead in creative ways, and how adorable these floating mobs look with a smile on their faces.3) Minecraft x Dragon Ball Z DLCFans of the blocky game and the popular anime series Dragon Ball Z were delightfully surprised at the reveal of an upcoming Minecraft DLC made in collaboration between the two IPs. Mojang Studios is partnering up with Toei Animation to bring an action-packed DLC for the blocky game.The release date was not revealed in the event, but the teaser hinted at some possible quests. The player can be seen collecting the seven magical Dragon Balls, which are hilariously cubical in shape to match the aesthetics of the blocky world.The teaser also featured Shenron, the legendary dragon, turning the player into Goku. Other characters such as Piccolo, Gohan, Krillin, and Vegeta also made an appearance, which possibly hints towards multiplayer modes as well.4) Mounts of MayhemMinecraft Live ended on an exciting note with the reveal of the fourth and the last game drop of 2025. The developers are calling it “Mounts of Mayhem” and they revealed a new underwater mob nautilus will be the highlight. Not only that, but a new spear weapon will also be coming to the blocky world.You can mount the nautilus underwater, making exploration of the ocean biome more convenient. You will need to feed the nautilus pufferfish to tame it before riding it. The spear would be an excellent addition for player vs player combat modes as you get two types of attack mode with it: jab and charge.Do note that the developers are very likely going to add more features in the Mounts of Mayhem update as this was just the initial reveal. The game drop will be released a few months from now and many features will be tweaked, added, and even removed before the final version comes out.