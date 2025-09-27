  • home icon
  Minecraft
⁠Minecraft x Dragon Ball Z DLC announced

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 27, 2025 21:54 GMT
Minecraft x Dragon Ball Z DLC announced (Image via Mojang Studios/Toei Animation)
Minecraft has collaborated with other games, movies, TV shows, and more to release DLC and other bonus content for players. These collaborations are great, as fans of both the IPs get to experience two of their favorite media at once. Not only that, but these DLCs are well planned and made with the gameplay in mind.

Minecraft fans who also love popular anime Dragon Ball Z are in for a treat as Mojang Studios has announced a DLC coming soon as a result of a collaboration. Here’s everything about the upcoming Dragon Ball Z DLC and what to expect from it.

Dragon Ball Z DLC for Minecraft coming soon

During the Minecraft Live event, the developers revealed an interesting teaser for an upcoming DLC. The 35-second trailer showed a player climbing up an ominous-looking mountain and placing seven dragon balls, which were hilariously cubes with soft corners to fit within the blocky world.

The video then shows a beam shooting up into the sky, and Shenron, the magical dragon from Dragon Ball Z, shows up. It then turns the player into Goku with this iconic orange gi. Not only that, but other characters from the show, such as Vegeta, Piccolo, Krillin, and even Gohan, also make an appearance.

The release date of the DLC has not been announced, as it seems that developers are still working on it. There will be a multiplayer function with players taking up the avatar of different characters from the anime. There might also be multiple quests to choose from, along with new items to collect.

More great announcements during Minecraft Live

The live event revealed many interesting features and items soon coming to the blocky game. The Copper Age game drop got a release date of September 30, which is great, as players don’t have to wait long to try out all the new features. They can also interact with the final version of the copper golem.

Copper is finally more useful as players can craft weapons, tools, and full armor sets. The Happy Ghast music video was also featured during the livestream. Perhaps the most exciting part was the announcement of the fourth game drop of the year: Mounts of Mayhem.

This drop will add the nautilus, an underground mob that players can ride. They are also going to add the spear weapon with two attack types. Mojang Studios seems keen on improving the exploration and combat of Minecraft.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
