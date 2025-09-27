⁠Minecraft x Dragon Ball Z DLC announced

Minecraft has collaborated with other games, movies, TV shows, and more to release DLC and other bonus content for players. These collaborations are great, as fans of both the IPs get to experience two of their favorite media at once. Not only that, but these DLCs are well planned and made with the gameplay in mind.Minecraft fans who also love popular anime Dragon Ball Z are in for a treat as Mojang Studios has announced a DLC coming soon as a result of a collaboration. Here’s everything about the upcoming Dragon Ball Z DLC and what to expect from it.Dragon Ball Z DLC for Minecraft coming soonDuring the Minecraft Live event, the developers revealed an interesting teaser for an upcoming DLC. The 35-second trailer showed a player climbing up an ominous-looking mountain and placing seven dragon balls, which were hilariously cubes with soft corners to fit within the blocky world.The video then shows a beam shooting up into the sky, and Shenron, the magical dragon from Dragon Ball Z, shows up. It then turns the player into Goku with this iconic orange gi. Not only that, but other characters from the show, such as Vegeta, Piccolo, Krillin, and even Gohan, also make an appearance.The release date of the DLC has not been announced, as it seems that developers are still working on it. There will be a multiplayer function with players taking up the avatar of different characters from the anime. There might also be multiple quests to choose from, along with new items to collect.More great announcements during Minecraft LiveThe live event revealed many interesting features and items soon coming to the blocky game. The Copper Age game drop got a release date of September 30, which is great, as players don’t have to wait long to try out all the new features. They can also interact with the final version of the copper golem.Copper is finally more useful as players can craft weapons, tools, and full armor sets. The Happy Ghast music video was also featured during the livestream. Perhaps the most exciting part was the announcement of the fourth game drop of the year: Mounts of Mayhem.This drop will add the nautilus, an underground mob that players can ride. They are also going to add the spear weapon with two attack types. Mojang Studios seems keen on improving the exploration and combat of Minecraft.