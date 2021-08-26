How to make traps using tripwire hooks in Minecraft

Tripwire hooks are considered "junk" when fished up in Minecraft, but they can be very useful. When used properly, they will emit a redstone pulse, which can power pistons and other redstone dependent blocks. This can be utilized to effectively set traps for mobs or players.

Using tripwire hooks in Minecraft

The first thing to do when setting up a tripwire hook trap is to have enough tripwire hooks. These can be fished up and are somewhat common, as they are considered "junk" rather than "treasure".

If that doesn't work, they can be crafted as well. A wooden plank, a stick and an iron ingot will craft two tripwire hooks, but fishing them is cheaper.

This week's Taking Inventory is all about one of Minecraft's nastier traps - the Tripwire Hook. Watch out Alex!https://t.co/kbZL0GWrJT pic.twitter.com/4JsPUwqSmv — Minecraft (@Minecraft) November 9, 2018

Tripwire hooks need to be connected with string to work. This means that one string per block in between the hooks (and the block they are above).

When attached correctly, they will emit a redstone pulse when something walks through the string. Fortunately, the string stays in tact even if they walk through it.

MF TRIED TO MAKE A TRIPWIRE HOOK ???? pic.twitter.com/LRqP8EMNv0 — – sage ⚡ (@wilbyfied) September 24, 2020

In order to set a good trap, something will need to be put right next to the tripwire hooks. The redstone pulse only goes so far, much like a button. This will trigger the block if it is in the right place. If not, it won't work.

One of the most prominent in-game traps is inside the jungle temple. It utilizes tripwire hooks and dispensers. Putting a dispenser next to the tripwire hook with arrows, TNT or another harmful block will dispense them when a player or mob walks through the string.

A Jungle Temple makes good use of tripwire hook traps and dispensers (Image via Minecraft)

Another option would be to use pistons to remove the floor underneath the player or mob. This can be used to make really good automatic mob farms, or to kill an opposing player.

As long as it's close enough together for both to trigger and remove the floor, then sticky pistons will also set a good trap. Just make sure the fall is deep enough or that there's lava or something else at the bottom.

Edited by R. Elahi