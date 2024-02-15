How to make Water Breathing potion in Minecraft

While there may be many status effects in Minecraft that players have yet to encounter, Water Breathing is among the more common of the game's magical effects. There is only one level to the effect. It will stop you from drowning underwater and can also be used to stop squid, glow squid, salmon, cod, pufferfish, tropical fish, and tadpoles from suffocating should they manage to beach themselves.

This makes Water Breathing potions essential for clearing out ocean monuments and building Minecraft guardians farms, among many other potential underwater adventures. But how do you make these seemingly very useful potions?

How Minecraft players can create Water Breathing potions

How to make

Using a pufferfish to make Water Breathing potions. (Image via Mojang)

Before players can actually begin making any potions at all, there are a few items that will need to be collected from the nether. Thankfully, they are both found within Minecraft's nether fortresses. The first materials needed are blaze rods. These are used to create the brewing stand and are also broken down into powder to run the stand. The second is nether wart needed to begin the alchemical process.

Once you have collected a few blaze rods and some nether wart, return to the Overworld to do the brewing. Use cobblestone and blaze rods to make a brewing stand, and then place blaze powder, nether wart, and water bottles in it. This will create awkward potions, a vital baseline for many alchemical concoctions within the game.

The next step of the process is to place a pufferfish into the brewing stand. The awkward potion should turn into a potion of water breathing, with a three-minute base duration. This means you can turn a single pufferfish and nether wart into nine minutes of underwater time if you utilize all three potion slots, though this can be made even better.

Splash and extended potions of Water Breathing

A player using gunpowder to make splash potions of Water Breathing. (Image via Mojang)

There are also two variations of Water Breathing potions that can be made. The first is a splash potion, which allows you to give the water-breathing effect to other Minecraft mobs and entities. This variation of the potion can be created by placing a piece of gunpowder in the brewing stand.

The second available variant that players could make is an extended Water Breathing potion. This variant increases the potion's duration by more than 2.5 times, raising the underwater time from three minutes to eight. This means you can get 15 extra minutes of underwater exploration for a single redstone, more than a worthwhile trade.

Due to the ease at which you can create potions of Water Breathing and how vital they can be for some of Minecraft's most exciting and dangerous content, knowing how to craft them is vital as it could make all the difference between life and death.