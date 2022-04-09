How to make a white terracotta in Minecraft

Minecraft is famous for its nearly endless worlds and how anything can be changed in it. Players can choose from a vast number of blocks to bring life to their creative ideas.

Most Minecraft blocks have unique textures and colors to help players make beautiful builds. Some blocks come in different colors like wool, concrete powder, concrete, terracotta, and more. Many builders like to blend these blocks in their builds as they come in different colors.

Out of all such blocks, terracotta has the dullest shade. For this reason, players can use it to transition from lighter to darker colors. This article will help them make white terracottas, one of the naturally generating terracottas in Minecraft.

Minecraft white terracotta: Crafting guide

White terracotta is one of the few varieties of terracotta that generate naturally in Minecraft. Even though it generates in large amounts in badlands, white terracotta is found deep beneath the surface layer. Not all players can spend their time digging through multiple layers to find white terracotta.

Instead of mining a naturally generated white terracotta, players can craft their own white terracotta. To make these blocks, one will first need to get regular terracotta blocks. If players fail to find badlands, they can burn clay blocks in furnaces to get terracotta.

The second item needed to change the colour of terracotta is a white dye. Players can get white dye using either bonemeal or Lily of the Valley. After obtaining terracotta and white dye, players need to place them in the following arrangement on the crafting table to make white terracotta.

White terracotta crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

On a 3x3 crafting grid, place eight terracottas in a ring shape and put a white dye in the middle of it. Instead of ordinary terracottas, players can also convert terracotta of other colors to make white terracotta.

Use of white terracotta

Use white terracotta to make glazed white terracotta (Image via Mojang)

Like other terracotta blocks, white terracotta is also an excellent choice for building. It has a unique, slightly yellowish white shade not found in any other blocks.

Players can also burn white terracottas in a furnace to get glazed white terracottas. Surprisingly, the dull white color gets removed after the terracotta becomes glazed terracotta. Glazed white terracottas have vibrant white colors with blue and gold patterns.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul