How to make a zipline in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

In most games, ziplines are a quick means of transportation, and it has always been strange that they haven't been present in Minecraft by design.

For Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players, there is a glitch that exists that can create a form of working zipline using chains, trap doors, and buckets of water. At its core, the glitch tricks the game into thinking that the player is in their swimming animation while they are moving along a chain suspended along two blocks.

So while the player character may look a little strange swimming through the air, they are still being transported via zipline at a significantly quicker pace.

Minecraft: Creating a zipline

The current Bedrock Edition glitch should carry players regardless of distance (Image via Mojang/YouTube user Farzy).

While the glitch still exists in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, all it should take to create a working zipline is a water bucket, a trap door, and an amount of chains that suits the player's liking.

If players want to create a two-way zipline that travels to and from a destination, they can double up on their water buckets and trap doors, though this isn't required. Aside from these materials, all Minecraft players will need to do is dig a few blocks at their chosen location for the zipline.

Once Minecraft players have their required items, they can perform the following to create their zipline:

Find a suitable spot for your zipline. Ideally this area will provide a lot of room for chains with no obstructions such as trees. The player must travel across the chain, so blocking the space underneath the chain will cause the player to fall prematurely. Create the entrance for your zipline. Find a ledge and one block away from the end of the ledge dig 2-3 blocks down. The depth of this step will dictate whether players need to swim down or up through the next hole made. Underneath the topmost edge block, create another hole that connects to the entrance dug in step 2. Place a trap door in the hole created in step 3. Take chains and place them on the front face of the topmost ledge block, extend the chains until the suitable destination has been found. Be sure to place a block underneath the end of the chains, as the player will fall upon reaching the end of the zipline. Back at the entrance to the zipline, take a water bucket and fill the entrance with water.

A very basic zipline design dug into the side of a large hillside (Image via Mojang).

If created correctly, Minecraft players should be able to drop into the entrance of the zipline through its water. Depending on whether the entrance is two or three blocks deep, players can either swim down (crouching if necessary) through the trap door hole or drop down and swim up through it respectively.

Regardless, doing so should jettison the player through the trap door hole and allow them to "swim" underneath the chain, carried by it in the function of a zipline.

The design sounds more complex than it is, and the glitch that permits the zipline to work may be patched in the future, but for the moment it's an excellent means for Minecraft players to travel across sizable distances or dangerous chasms with ease.

