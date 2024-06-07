How many capes are there in Minecraft?

Over the years, Minecraft has introduced a plethora of capes to both Java and Bedrock Edition. But how many capes are in the game across editions? If one considers capes in Java Edition, Bedrock Edition, and Legacy Console Edition, as well as those available in events, the title has approximately 74 capes, excluding duplicates.

It should be noted that some Minecraft capes are either exceptionally rare, only wearable by Mojang employees, or are only obtainable from attending certain events or downloading certain developer-made DLC packs. Some aren't exactly obtainable anymore, but they were still used at some point.

With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the various capes in Mojang's flagship title.

Examining the various capes in Minecraft

Java Edition Capes

A collection of different capes seen in Minecraft: Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

Between player-accessible capes, personal ones for specific Minecraft accounts, and those used for testing the game's API, there are approximately 32 different capes in the current state of Java Edition.

Below, players can find a breakdown of each Java Edition cape and its origins or method of acquisition:

Cape Explanation Mojang Cape (Classic)

Given to employees of Mojang Studios from 2010-2015. Mojang Cape Given to Mojang employees from 2015-2021. Mojang Studios Cape The current cape design given to Mojang employees as of Summer 2021. MINECON 2011 Cape Given to attendees of MINECON 2011 based on their Minecraft username. MINECON 2012 Cape Given to players who redeemed an email link that accompanied their MINECON 2012 registration. MINECON 2013 Cape Given to players who redeemed an email link after registering for MINECON 2013. MINECON 2015 Cape Awarded to players who redeemed their MINECON 2015 email link and scanned their tickets at the venue on the day of the event. MINECON 2016 Cape Awarded to players who redeemed their MINECON 2016 email link and scanned their tickets at the venue on the day of the event. Bacon Cape Given to the player Miclee by Notch for their idea of creating Pigmen, but was later removed after other players began asking Notch for personalized capes. Millionth Customer Cape Awarded to Akronman1, who was the lucky player who purchased the one-millionth copy of Minecraft. DannyBstyle’s Cape Awarded to the music composer dannyBstyle since Notch was a fan of his music. JulianClark’s Cape Rewarded to the player JulianClark for “capturing” and bringing Notch the actor Ray Cokes, which is a reference to one of Minecraft’s splash texts seen on the main menu. Cheapsh0t’s Cape A cape awarded to the player cheapsh0t for assisting Mojang employees out in Japan. Resembles the Translator Cape but possesses the Japanese flag on its underside. MrMessiah’s Cape Awarded to the player MrMessiah for creating the BetterLighting mod, which would go on to serve as inspiration for Minecraft’s updated lighting effects. Prismarine Cape Awarded to the player Drullkus by Jeb for recreating the texture of the prismarine block for the Chisel mod instead of copying Mojang’s texture. Turtle Cape Given to the player billyK_ for suggesting that turtles be added to Minecraft. Birthday Cape Given to Mojang employee Gr8Bizzo/Gr8_Escape Valentine Cape Awarded to the player LolFoxy2 by a Mojang employee after assisting them with a Microsoft account migration problem, though it was later removed. Translator Cape Awarded to translators who assisted with the Minecraft translation project in Crowdin. Chinese Translator Cape Given to the players Powup333, Craft_Lawrence, and sjjklh for assisting with the Crowdin translation project in Chinese. The cape is similar to the translation cape but has a Chinese flag on its underside. Scrolls Champion Cape Awarded to players who won the Weekly First Place award five times in Scrolls and was also given as a prize during the Scrolls Minecon Open in 2015. Players were also temporarily shown wearing this cape in December 2014, but it wasn’t given to player accounts. Cobalt Cape Awarded to participants of the Cobalt League level-making tournaments in 2016. Mojira Moderator Cape Given to moderators on Mojang’s bug tracker. Realms MapMaker Cape Given to mapmakers in the Java Realms Content Creator Program. Migrator Cape Awarded to players who purchased Minecraft before December 1, 2020, and migrated their Mojang/legacy account to a Microsoft account. Christmas 2010 Cape Temporarily appeared on players during Christmas 2010, but wasn’t added to player accounts and disappeared afterward. New Year 2011 Cape Temporarily given to players on New Year’s Eve of 2011, but wasn’t bound to player accounts and disappeared afterward. Sniffer Cape Only seen on two accounts in Mojang’s staging server database, likely used for API testing. Snail Cape Added to Mojang’s staging server in April 2024 by a Mojang employee working on the cape API. ICU Cape #1 Was created and used by the same Mojang employee who made the Snail Cape after the snail cape was discovered via API requests. ICU Cape #2 Made by the Mojang employee who created the Snail and ICU Capes after the first ICU cape was uploaded. Frog Cape Made by the Mojang employee who created the Snail Cape as a reference to a Minecraft meme that made frogs the unofficial mascots of snapshots being released on Wednesday.

Bedrock Edition capes

Three of the capes found in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Overall, there are 34 Bedrock Edition capes, most of which are exclusive this game version by way of being made available via the marketplace or marketplace-only DLC packs. Additionally, the MINECON capes were also made available via a skin pack and didn't require fans to have attended the convention to receive them.

Nevertheless, players can find Bedrock Edition's capes below:

Cape Explanation Mojang Studios Cape Given to Mojang developers and was added to the game in December 2021. Was temporarily changed to The Pan Cape! to prevent players from using exploits to obtain it, and eventually returned to the Bedrock Character Creator in January 2022. Founder's Cape Given to players who claimed it from the marketplace when it was released as a promotion for MINECON Live 2019. The Pan Cape! Given to all players via the Character Creator cape page. Progress Pride Cape Was a free claimable cape during the Pride 2023 sale via the Minecraft Marketplace in certain parts of the world and is no longer sold. Ender Dragon Wings Cape Included as part of the 1st Birthday Skin Pack and required players to equip the Ender Dragon skin. Devil's Cape Included as part of the Halloween Mash-Up and required players to equip the Devil skin. Dracula's Cape Included as part of the Halloween Mash-Up and required players to equip the Dracula skin. Evil Wizard's Cape Included as part of the Halloween Mash-Up and required players to equip the Evil Wizard skin. Bride of Frankenstein's Cape Included as part of the Halloween Mash-Up and required players to equip the Bride of Frankenstein skin. The Grim Reaper's Cape Included as part of the Halloween Mash-Up and required players to equip the Grim Reaper skin. Wicked Witch's Cape Included as part of the Halloween Mash-Up and required players to equip the Wicked Witch skin. Maman Brigitte's Cape Included as part of the Halloween Mash-Up and required players to equip the Maman Brigitte skin. Male Spartan's Cape Included as part of the Battles & Beasts Skin Pack and required players to equip the Male Spartan skin. Female Spartan's Cape Included as part of the Battles & Beasts Skin Pack and required players to equip the Female Spartan skin. Padmé Amidala's Cape Included as part of the Star Wars Prequel Skin Pack and required players to equip the Padmé Amidala skin. Palpatine's Cape Included as part of the Star Wars Prequel Skin Pack and required players to equip the Senator Palpatine skin. Count Dooku's Cape Included as part of the Star Wars Prequel Skin Pack and required players to equip the Count Dooku skin. General Grievous's Cape Included as part of the Star Wars Prequel Skin Pack and required players to equip the General Grievous skin. Boss Nass's Cape Included as part of the Star Wars Prequel Skin Pack and required players to equip the Boss Nass skin. Mas Amedda's Cape Included as part of the Star Wars Prequel Skin Pack and required players to equip the Mas Amedda skin. Poggle the Lesser's Cape Included as part of the Star Wars Prequel Skin Pack and required players to equip the Poggle the Lesser skin. Lando Calrissian's Cape Included as part of the Star Wars Classic Skin Pack and required players to equip the Lando Calrissian skin. Skyrim Nazir's Cape Included in the Skyrim Mash-Up DLC and required the Nazir skin to be equipped. Skyrim Vampire Lord's Cape Included in the Skyrim Mash-Up DLC and required the Vampire Lord skin to be equipped. Huntress Wizard's Cape Included in the Adventure Time Mash-Up DLC and required the Huntress Wizard skin to be equipped. Maori's Cape Included in the Battles & Beasts 2 Skin Pack and required the Maori skin to be equipped. Arabian's Cape Included in the Battles & Beasts 2 Skin Pack and required the Arabian skin to be equipped. Halo Drone's Cape Included in the Halo Mash-Up DLC and required the Drone skin to be equipped. Jens's Cape Made for Jens and included in the 3rd Birthday Skin Pack, required the Jens skin to be equipped. Cape 2011 Included in the MINECON 2015 and 2016 Skin Packs regardless of a player’s attendance at the event. Cape 2012 Included in the MINECON 2015 and 2016 Skin Packs regardless of a player’s attendance at the event. Cape 2013 Included in the MINECON 2015 and 2016 Skin Packs regardless of a player’s attendance at the event. Cape 2015 Included in the MINECON 2015 and 2016 Skin Packs regardless of a player’s attendance at the event. Cape 2016 Included in the MINECON 2016 Skin Pack regardless of a player’s attendance at the event.

Cross-Edition capes

Some capes, like the vanilla cape, can be found in both Java and Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

In addition to edition exclusives, certain Minecraft capes can also be found across all compatible current-day platforms in both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition. These capes aren't as numerous as their rarer counterparts, but they're still well-crafted and detailed. Players can still use them to show off their customization and personal flair.

Below, fans can find a list of cross-platform capes for Java and Bedrock Edition:

Cape Explanation Vanilla Cape (Java), One Vanilla Cape (Bedrock) Awarded to players who owned Minecraft: Java Edition and Bedrock Edition before June 6, 2022. Account migrations that took place after this date could not obtain the cape. Cherry Blossom Cape (Java), Cherry Cape (Bedrock) Awarded to players who participated in the 2023 Minecraft Live Mob Vote by joining the dedicated Bedrock server, voting on Minecraft.net, or voting via the Minecraft Launcher. Follower’s Cape Obtained during the Minecraft 15th Anniversary event by watching a Minecraft livestream on TikTok or commenting “Minecraft” in the stream chat. Players would receive a redemption could that could be redeemed on Minecraft.net. Players who redeemed the cape for Bedrock Edition will receive it in Java Edition on July 8, 2024. Purple Heart Cape Obtained during the Minecraft 15th Anniversary event by watching a Minecraft stream on Twitch with drops enabled for at least 15 minutes. Players would then receive a code that could be redeemed on Minecraft.net, and if they redeemed the code for Bedrock, they will receive a Java Edition version on July 8, 2024. 15th Anniversary Cape Was released as part of the Minecraft 15th Anniversary event and could be redeemed by players by visiting Minecraft.net and claiming it for their account.

Legacy Console Edition capes

The Legacy Console Editions only had a few capes of note (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's Legacy Console Editions are no longer supported due to the arrival of Bedrock Edition on consoles. However, they did have a few capes to their name, though one was reserved for Microsoft employees and the other was a temporary cape that only appeared for a short amount of time to commemorate an anniversary.

Regardless, fans can find the two Legacy Console Edition capes below:

Cape Explanation Microsoft Xbox Cape Given to Microsoft employees on the Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition of the game. 1st Birthday Cape Was temporarily shown on player models from May 9-13, 2013 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition. The cape disappeared afterward and was not connected to any player accounts.

April Fools Day capes

A small selection of capes are available in a specific April Fools Day Java Edition snapshot (Image via Mojang)

In the Java Edition snapshot "23w13a_or_b", also known as the Vote Update, players can vote to gain access to a collection of April Fools Day capes. These capes are not account-bound and are intentionally misspelled, but they remain attainable for players who can access the snapshot via their launcher client.

Below, players can find all of the April Fools Day capes in Minecraft snapshot 23w13a_or_b:

Awesom Caep

Blonk Caep

No-Circle Caep

Nyan Caep

Squid Caep

Veterinarian Caep

As noted above, not all of these capes are still attainable, though many can often be seen in-game by players who have claimed them in the past. Even those that are no longer available to redeem, download, or obtain can still technically be found among the game's files and data.

Whatever the case, hopefully, Mojang will introduce even more capes in the future, as players deserve to show off their distinct skin and style their way. Mods like Optifine or downloadable third-party content packs can accomplish this as well, but the capes above are those sanctioned via Mojang's events, inclusions, and DLCs.

