How to obtain the Black Cat Pet in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock

The Hypixel Skyblock server is one of Minecraft's most popular in the world, but it does things a little differently than the original game or its Skyblock survival maps.

In order to keep mob counts to a manageable level, tameable pet mobs have been scaled back and are replaced with the RPG-style Pet System. Within this system is a combat-friendly pet known as the Black Cat, which provides passive bonuses to the player as they explore the areas embedded within Hypixel Skyblock's world. The Black Cat's benefits include increasing the player's speed stat cap while also increasing drop chance for magic items and rare pets.

Minecraft: Acquiring the Black Cat pet via Purple Candies

During the Spooky Festival event, there is a Minecraft NPC in the village within Hub Island known as the Fear Mongerer who will sell players the Black Cat pet for the price of 2,000 Purple Candies.

He will spawn at the Event Stand and replace it with a giant pumpkin. He will be active one hour before the Spooky Festival begins and will de-spawn one hour after the event ends, giving players some time to find him and turn in their candies.

Purple Candy is five times more rare than Green Candy during the Spooky Festival, which can be earned from killing mobs. The candies can additionally be bought through Hypixel's in-game Bazaar at a price of roughly 5,199 coins per candy.

Since that is quite a large sum to buy the candies, killing Minecraft mobs may be the preferred method. There is also gear available to improve the chance of earning Purple Candies while taking down mobs. These pieces of gear include:

Bat Person Armor (Increases Purple Candy drop chance by 5%)

Spooky Armor (A full set increases Purple Candy drop chance by 5%)

Candy Talisman (Improves Purple Candy drop chance by an additional 5%)

"Candied" item reforge provided by the Candy Corn forge stone. Using a Candied reforged item will increase Purple Candy drop chance by 1% per item.

Using this gear, Minecraft players can stack the candy finding bonuses and make Purple Candies drop much more often than usual. In the interest of saving time, this is a great way to earn the 2,000 Purple Candies to pick up their Black Cat pet. It may be time-consuming, but it can beat dropping huge sums of money at the Bazaar to get the same result.

