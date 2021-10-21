How to obtain the debug stick in Minecraft

An item initially intended to fix bugs in Minecraft's in-game engine regarding block states, the debug stick can also be used to conduct interesting experiments or alter a block's state for a desired look.

At their core, block states are the current form of a block that is subject to change depending on their environment. For example, a fence has a block state of standing upright on its own in an empty space, but can also be in a different state where it can be linked to a nearby block.

Stairs are another prime example, as players can observe their different block states when paired together or placed at different angles. Through the use of the debug stick, players can alter these states directly.

Minecraft: Obtaining a debug stick

An example of block states being changed by a debug stick (Image via Mojang)

As an item meant to debug objects in a Minecraft world, the debug stick isn't obtainable through conventional means in any mode. It can only be obtained in vanilla Minecraft through the use of commands.

By default, the stick typically only works as intended in Creative Mode despite being obtainable through commands in Survival Mode. Regardless, Minecraft players can use the commands "/give @s minecraft:debug_stick" or "/give @s debug_stick" without quotations to present themselves with a debug stick.

Based on the command syntax, the command can also be used to give other Minecraft players the debug stick. For example, "/give MinecraftDude minecraft:debug_stick" would give the item to a player with the name MinecraftDude.

Replacing @s with other targeters such as @r (random player) or @a (all players) can change the desired target as well. This command can even be extended to command blocks, which can essentially dispense debug sticks at a player's discretion.

Once Minecraft players have their debug stick, they can perform two primary things: Left-clicking will change the current state of a block if it has multiple states, while right-clicking will cycle through values of a block state.

For example, players can use a debug stick on a fence post to make it face eastward even if it is by itself in the open, then right-click with the stick to change its facing direction.

This can be helpful in particular when using things such as dispensers, observers, or other difficult-to-position blocks. Instead of crouching or clicking on multiple parts of a block's surface to ensure the correct placement, Minecraft players can simply place it and reposition its block state with their handy debug stick.

