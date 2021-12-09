How to pick the best Minecraft keybinds for PvP multiplayer?

Over the years, Minecraft has gained a huge player base. Since its release, the game has amassed over 140 million players, and thousands of them are playing it every day. While it is mostly a PvE game, players can partake in PvP activities online if they so choose.

Many players like to compete against others in PvP game modes on servers. One of the most famous and fun games for PvP that is played on servers is bedwars. Keybinds play a crucial role when playing against someone and here's how to optimize them for the best results.

A guide to keybinds in Minecraft for PvP

When in a 1v1 battle against another player in Minecraft, making decisions quickly and reacting according to them in the game can be a deciding factor. To be quick enough, having good keybinds is necessary.

What are "good keybinds" for PvP in Minecraft?

Keys that players can reach instantly when something unforeseen happens are good keybinds or hotkeys. Players should choose their keybinds according to their keyboards as the spacing between switches is different for many keyboards.

The majority of the gamers prefer having a 60% keyboard as it has very low spacing between the keys.

If the player has played many FPS games in the past, they might prefer keybinds such as 'C' or 'R' keybinds as they are quite commonly used for basic tasks in those games.

Usually, keys that are very close to the W, A, S, and D keys are preferred. However, players with larger sized hands may find other keys more comfortable.

What do Minecraft players need hotkeys for?

Apart from the usual movement keybinds that are best set to default, players should have a keybind for the slot in which they keep their weapon.

This will help them quickly switch to their sword or any other weapon when an opponent suddenly attacks them or appears on the screen.

Having a hotkey for more slots that players can instantly press will help use other items such as potions and food items when in a 1v1 situation.

Once the player has found the keys they are comfortable with, they need to work on building their muscle memory. No one can instantly become accustomed to their new hotkeys right after setting them.

Edited by Danyal Arabi