How to play Classic Minecraft on browser

Minecraft is 12 years old. It was released initially in 2009 and has exploded since then. There have been 17 major updates to the game, with the two most recent ones vastly updating the Nether (which wasn't even a part of the first release) and adding several new mobs and blocks.

Minecraft is nostalgic for many people, probably because it is one of the oldest games still running. With millions of active players, Minecraft is one of the most popular games today and most of its competitors in the same genre of gaming were released long after it was.

Whaaaat!?

Minecraft Classic edition has been released! 🤘https://t.co/5jy6S8jksH pic.twitter.com/aAKsUTXRvM — Minecraft Version Alerts (@McVersionAlerts) April 1, 2020

Classic Minecraft was released in 2019 as a way to let players play the original game, exactly how it was. This isn't a mod or anything, and it was officially released by Mojang. Here's how to play it on a browser.

Classic Minecraft on browser

Two years ago, Mojang announced the official Minecraft Classic game.

They wrote on their blog:

"With just 32 blocks to build with, all the original bugs, and an (inter)face only a mother could love, Minecraft 2009 is even more glorious than we remembered! You’re in for a real treat, particularly if you’re really into dyed wool (and who isn’t it?) Click here to go back to a simpler time."

That's all that needs to be done. Minecraft Classic can run on any browser, though the better the computer the better it will run. It is an Internet based game, since it's running on a browser, so Internet speeds as well as the age and quality of the computer will play a big factor.

Gameplay in Minecraft Classic is severely limited when compared to the current version (Image via Mojang)

This is the site that runs Minecraft Classic.

It is also technically a server, so one player can invite up to nine friends to join them as they embark into the distant past. The original Minecraft was extremely limited, so players may rush back to the version with an overwhelming number of building blocks.

