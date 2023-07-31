How to play lucky block mod for Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft is an open-world sandbox game known for its easy modifiability, thanks to the extensive collection of mods created by its community. After being available for over a decade, long-time players often find themselves craving new features to spice up the core mechanics. One such popular mod that addresses this desire is the lucky mod.

It introduces a new block to the game that adds an element of unpredictability. When players mine this block, they are in for a surprise, as it has the potential to drop a wide variety of items. The randomness of the drops makes each mining experience unique and exciting.

In this article, we will delve into the process of installing and playing this mod, allowing players to explore its fascinating features firsthand.

Lucky play mod guide for Minecraft

As of the current time, the mod is accessible for Minecraft version 1.19.3 or older and hasn't received an update for version 1.20. It has garnered over five million downloads from the official website and is compatible with Fabric and Forge mod loaders.

How to download

To install the lucky play mod for Forge, players need to follow these steps:

Step 1: You need to download the Forge mod loader's installer from their official website.

Step 2: Open the downloaded file using Java and install it for version 1.19.3. Ensure that the correct directory is selected.

Step 3: Once installed, you need to launch the new Forge installation from the official launcher once to let it download the necessary files. Then, exit out of the game.

Step 4: Download the lucky block mod from its official website. Ensure that the downloaded mod is for version 1.19.3.

Step 5: You need to move the downloaded mod file to the game's mod folder. To find it, press WIN+R and type "%appdata%/.minecraft/mods."

The mod will now be installed and can be played through the newly created Forge installation.

How to play and basic features

Anything can come out of a lucky block (Image via Mojang)

To play the mod, players have to launch the new Forge installation of Minecraft and create a new world. Upon creating a new world, a prompt appears, stating that the world being accessed has experimental features enabled. When this message shows up, players must click "I know what I'm doing!"

A new world with unique features, including a block called the lucky block, various types of lucky potions, a lucky sword, and a lucky bow, will be created. The main feature of this mod is the lucky block.

When the player mines the lucky block, it can release anything from a dragon egg to a baby version of the player. Items and hostile mobs may also spawn, and some other occurrences include a chamber of obsidian filled with water, which could lead the player to drown.

Additionally, the player might come across a few custom structures containing lucky blocks. The game features a luck statistic as well, with the lucky block having luck levels between -50 to 100. The player can also boost their luck by consuming lucky potions.

Overall, the mod adds more features while maintaining the raw feel of Minecraft survival mode gameplay.