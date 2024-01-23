How to play Minecraft Bedrock on Mac

Minecraft is available for almost all platforms, including Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, and iOS for phones and tablets. However, different platforms support different versions of the game. For example, Minecraft Bedrock edition is available for Windows, consoles, and mobile devices. Mac and Linux devices only support the Java version. Nevertheless, there are ways to run Minecraft Bedrock edition on a Mac.

Running Minecraft Bedrock on Mac

Minecraft Bedrock on Apple Mac (Image via Mojang)

The Bedrock edition of the game is officially not supported on the Mac. There are workarounds that involve a lot of complicated work to get Bedrock running on MacOS, but not only does it take a lot of effort, but the game runs poorly and is plagued with a lot of bugs.

Thankfully, there are some easier ways that do not require any coding expertise and take less than a few minutes to execute.

Shadow PC on Mac

Shadow PC pricing list (Image via Shadow)

The first option is getting a subscription to a cloud PC service called ‘Shadow PC.’ This monthly subscription-based service allows players to digitally access a PC through an application that can run on their PC or Mac.

All you need to do is get their subscription by registering on their website, filling out the basic details, and choosing a subscription plan. The base plan starts at just $19.99, and it gets you a decently powerful computer that can easily run Minecraft Bedrock.

But if you want to run the game with different shaders and mods, you can go with the $50-a-month plan with an NVIDIA 3070 Ti and 28 GB RAM, which is enough to run any shader or mod.

The only downside here is that Shadow PC is only available in North America and some European countries. Also, you need a great connection with minimal latency to enjoy cloud gaming.

Running Parallels on Mac

Parallels for Mac (Image via Parallels)

There's another way for people who do not have access to Shadow PC or do not want to pay a monthly subscription. Parallels is an application that runs a fully functioning Windows operating system on a Mac.

It is unlike Bootcamp, which requires you to create a partition on the SSD and then download Windows separately. Parallels run like any normal application and manage all the technical aspects of running another OS on the Mac.

All you need to do is get the trial version of the application to try it out first or pay $99 a year to get the application. After the installation, you will have to install Windows on Parallels, and that’s it. You can download MC Bedrock on Windows, which runs on your Mac.

These were the two easiest and fastest ways of running MC Bedrock on a Mac. Since there is no native support for the version on Mac, such workarounds are the only ways to run the game in MacOS.

