How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.26 Beta and Preview

Minecraft's latest Bedrock Edition Preview, known as version 1.20.60.26, was released on January 18, 2024, and is now available across multiple (but not all) compatible platforms for Bedrock. The preview makes some performance improvements and online connectivity adjustments in addition to reducing the response messages to certain commands to 512 characters.

If you want to stay up-to-date on the latest improvements and changes in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, then downloading Preview 1.20.60.26 is a great way to do so. At the moment, the game's Preview Program is available on Xbox consoles, Windows-based PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices, and accessing these betas is a pretty straightforward process.

How to download Minecraft Preview 1.20.60.26 on compatible devices

Xbox

Recent Minecraft previews on Xbox received 4k resolution support (Image via Markom58/YouTube)

If you're playing Minecraft on Xbox One or Series X|S, all that's required to enjoy the preview is to have already purchased the base game or to have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. From there, simply hop over to the Microsoft Store and download the preview directly. It will exist as a separate program from the base game to avoid world corruption or other issues.

You can download Preview 1.20.60.26 with these steps:

From your dashboard, open the Microsoft Store. Open the search field and enter "Minecraft Preview" then hit enter and open the program's store page. Hit the download button, which should be available if you've purchased the base game or have an active Game Pass subscription.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Accessing the preview on PC can be carried out in a few ways (Image via Mojang)

Depending on whether you've already installed a Minecraft Preview before or not, there are different ways to either access the preview for the first time or update to the latest version. If it's your first installation, you can use the game's official launcher to do so. Otherwise, you can use the Microsoft Store to update your existing preview files to version 1.20.60.26.

You can carry out both processes with these steps:

If you're installing for the first time, open the Minecraft Launcher and select the Windows version. Next to the install/play button, click the button that reads "latest release" and select "latest preview," then hit the install button. If you've already installed a previous preview, open the Microsoft Store app on your PC and navigate to your library. Find the preview in the program list and click the update button. If it doesn't appear, you can also hit the "get updates" button to fetch new updates released by Mojang.

Android/iOS devices

Downloading previews on mobile devices is dependent on the operating system (Image via Apple)

If you're playing Minecraft on a mobile phone (still regarded as Pocket Edition by many), your process of installing previews will be dependent on your operating system. Android users will need tio utilize the app's Google Play Store page, while Apple users can look to the Testflight app and a specific site for preview applications.

Whatever the case, you can download the latest preview with these steps:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and navigate to Minecraft's store page. Scroll down the store page and click the link underneath the "join the beta" category. Update your game app if needed, and the next time it opens, it should open to the latest preview instead of the base game. On iOS, start by downloading the Apple Testflight app if you haven't done so already. Next up, head to Apple's Testflight page for the preview to sign up for the beta. They tend to fill up quickly, so you may need to revisit the page regularly for a chance to get in. Regardless, once you've signed up, return to the main page of your Testflight app, and you should be able to run the preview.

From here, your preview should automatically update if your device has them enabled. However, if you're using the Windows version, you may still need to return to the Microsoft Store app for an update each time Mojang releases a new version of the preview.