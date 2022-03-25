How to play Minecraft for free in 2022: Step-by-step guide for Demo version

Minecraft is indeed a very popular game and has remained one of the top choices of gamers since its beta release in 2009. Still, not everyone has had the opportunity to try Minecraft out before buying it.

Maybe they just got a new PC and want to see how it runs before spending the cash. Either way, players can download a demo of Minecraft for free and play for a bit by following these steps:

How can players play Minecraft for free in 2022: A Step-by-step guide for the Demo Version

Playing the demo mode is pretty much the same game as the full version of Minecraft; it's just on a time limit.

Every time a player starts their trial of the demo version, they get 100 minutes to test out the game before they are locked from the demo and prompted to buy the full version. Players can even beat the game if they want to speedrun through it.

How to download the Demo Version on PC or macOS

Players can download the demo version for free by heading to the official website (Image via Mojang)

Players can get the demo version of Minecraft on Windows, and on a macOS, the process is the same, but the player has a few steps that they will need to complete to claim their version and get their demo going. Players should follow these steps in order:

The first thing the player needs to do is go to the website available here. Once they get there, they will be able to download the client for both the Windows and macOS versions of the game.

Once players have successfully downloaded it, they will need to click on it to start the installation process.

Players will then need to follow the instructions given to them per their client; Windows will have slightly different steps than macOS to install the software.

Once the game is installed, players will want to double-click on the icon to start the game.

Players should then be inside of the Launcher. Once there, players should click the sign-up button and create an account.

After the account has been created, players should log into that same account inside the Launcher.

There should now be an option on the screen for players to select "Play Demo." This option should be selected, and then the game will start.

How can players download the Demo on Android Devices

Players on Android devices can play the demo for free for up to 90 minutes of playtime (Image via Mojang)

Players can also download the demo and play it on Android devices. Unfortunately, for iOS users, the demo is not free. However, to play on an Android, the process is quite simple. Users have to follow these steps:

Players should head to the demo site here and click on the Android icon on the screen.

After clicking the icon, players will be directed to the Google Play Store and should be prompted to install the game.

Hit the install button and download and install the game.

Launch the game and click sign up. Once players create an account, they should sign into that same account.

After doing all of this, players will receive a free 90-minute trial.

Lastly, players can always play Minecraft Classic for free

Players can play the free classic version of the game by simply going to classic.minecraft.net (Image via Mojang)

With no bells and whistles, and only 32 blocks, Minecraft 2009 or Minecraft Classic edition is available in the browser for players to play anytime they wish.

It requires no computer installation or anything to install it, go to the website, create a username, and have fun. Players will soon see why the full-version is more popular, but it's still a fun adventure for nostalgic players.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha