5 best Minecraft seeds for beginners on Pocket Edition

The world of Minecraft is vast, and many different structures and biomes generate naturally in them. Some of them can be very helpful to the players in the early phase of a survival world.

Finding these structures or biomes can be challenging for beginners. Therefore, they can use seeds that spawn them near such buildings. Seeds are straightforward to use, and players can enter them in-game while creating a new world.

Best Minecraft seeds for Pocket Edition beginners

5) Ravine with Mineshaft

Seed: 8374

A ravine at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

Ravines are eroded landforms that have a lot of ores in them. This seed spawns the player directly inside a ravine.

By digging down a bit, they can find a mineshaft at 1197,19,97 with many exposed iron and copper ores. They can also find valuable items from the chests present in the mineshaft.

4) Ruined portal and village

Seed: 1602797596

A village with a ruined portal (Image via Minecraft)

Ruined portals can have gold blocks and other valuable items in their chests.

This seed has a village that has a vast ruined portal at -272, 70, 14. Once ready, gamers can complete the ruined portal to enter and explore the Nether world.

3) Blacksmith village

Seed: -9552767

A village with a blacksmith house (Image via Minecraft)

Villages are great to have close to spawn. Users can get lots of valuable items from them.

Blacksmith houses are unique because there's a chance that their chests may have diamonds. This seed spawns them very close to a village that has a blacksmith house at 1911, 68, 64.

2) Desert temple

Seed: 1416418662

A desert temple (Image via Minecraft)

Desert temples have some of the best loot that players can get from a structure. It can have diamonds and even enchanted books.

Players who use this seed will spawn right above a desert temple. There's also a ravine that has exposed ores at 1077, 26, 21.

1) Mushroom biome close to spawn

Seed: 992826707

A mushroom biome at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

This is a fantastic seed that spawns gamers right next to a very rare mushroom biome. One of the unique features of this biome is that no hostile mob can spawn on it.

They can also find a stronghold at 715, 68, 15, which has a portal room at 745, 36, -20.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer