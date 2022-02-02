How to play Minecraft's Lunar New Year world this February

The Lunar New Year has begun as of February 1, and Mojang has introduced a new adventure that will help Minecraft players enjoy the ongoing Year of the Tiger.

To commemorate the Lunar New Year festivities in 2022, Next Studio has created a new map now available for free on the Minecraft Marketplace: The Legend of Nezha.

According to Chinese folklore, Nezha is a deity known as the Third Lotus Prince and is protective of mortals. He can be traced back to both Buddhist and Hindu traditions.

The new map celebrates Nezha's story by allowing players to play as him and defeat dastardly foes such as the Dragon King and the Stone Queen.

How to play The Legend of Nezha in Minecraft

In order to enjoy The Legend of Nezha's mythical sprawling map, players will need an up-to-date version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Compatible Bedrock editions include console versions, the Windows 10 edition and those that can be found on Android and iOS. Players on these platforms have the ability to access the marketplace and download The Legend of Nezha.

Sadly, Java Edition players may need to wait until the map is released onto sites such as Planet Minecraft or Minecraft Maps to enjoy it.

Meanwhile, players on Bedrock Edition can access the map by opening the marketplace from their main menu. If The Legend of Nezha isn't on the front page or in one of the popular categories, players can simply search the map's name. Once they have found the map, players can select it to reach the store page. Once there, all players need to do is click on the download button. After completing the download, The Legend of Nezha will be available during world creation.

If players can't download the map right away, there's nothing to worry about. The Legend of Nezha will be available for an entire year, from February 1, 2022, until February 8, 2023.

Mojang has also announced free character creator items that will be available until February 8, 2022, at 10:00 am PST. These include a tiger-themed sweater and mask to commemorate the Year of the Tiger. Such free content is a great way to celebrate the Lunar New Year and learn about one of the most storied characters in eastern folklore.

