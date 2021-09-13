How to play music discs in Minecraft

Minecraft players looking for a little change of in-game music may be surprised to find a music disc from a loot chest or rarely after a Creeper is killed by a skeleton or a stray.

In order for players to play music discs in the current build of vanilla Minecraft without mods, they'll need to craft a jukebox to place the disc in. Jukeboxes are crafted using eight wooden planks of any type and one diamond, and will play music discs that are placed within until the song ends or the disc is ejected.

Minecraft: Additional facts about jukeboxes

Although they are used primarily for music, jukeboxes do have other applications (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft jukeboxes are primarily used for playing discs, there's other information worth noting about this particular block.

In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, hoppers and droppers can be used to insert a disc into a jukebox without the player's direct input, making automatic music playing a possibility.

In this same version, players can also notice that music particles will rise from the jukebox block to show that it is actively playing a music disc. Like many blocks, jukeboxes can be used to generate a redstone signal, with the power of the signal directly correlating to the ID number of the disc inside.

Since there are 13 discs in Minecraft, the power level can reach a maximum of 13 in Minecraft: Java Edition. However, in Bedrock Edition, the "Pigstep" music disc acquired in the Nether provides a level 15 power signal.

In Java Edition, players will need to place a redstone comparator behind the jukebox to harness its signal, while Bedrock Edition allows the jukebox itself to emit the signal just by being active.

Jukeboxes can be used as furnace fuel in a pinch, capable of smelting one and a half items per block. This is obviously not very economical, but it may be useful in a very tight spot where players may not have coal, lava, or other fuel sources at the ready.

Similar to some other blocks, placing a jukebox under a note block will produce a bass-type sound when the note block is activated. However, unlike many blocks, jukeboxes are not pushed or pulled by pistons and sticky pistons, holding their positions and not being moved by force.

